 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

HP finally has a flagship gaming laptop, and it looks killer

Luke Larsen
By

HP has been well-known in the PC gaming space for its Omen brand, but the company hasn’t had a flagship gaming laptop that felt like it could keep up with the Razers and Alienwares of the world. But the newly announced Omen Transcend 16 is just that.

Not only is it thinner and lighter than the standard Omen 16 (0.78 inches thick and 4.6 pounds), but it’s also more advanced in almost every way. The highlight of the show is the new mini-LED panel. We saw a lot of these same mini-LED panels introduced at gaming laptops at CES earlier this year, and HP continues the trend by bringing it to the Omen Transcend 16.

Related Videos
A press photo showing two color options of the Omen Transcend 16.

Mini-LED allows for much brighter panels than what has been possible with LED or even OLED, meaning in theory, it can produce some spectacular HDR gaming. HP didn’t include the number of dimming zones but says the panel goes up to 1,180 nits of peak HDR brightness. This particular screen also has a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 resolution. HP is, of course, also selling entry-level configurations of the Omen Transcend 16 with panels that are slower, less sharp, and use LED backlighting.

Related

Other big additions to the Omen Transcend 16 include a 1080p webcam, a manual shutter door, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a graphics switcher, and a much bigger 97-watt-hour battery. HP claims this larger battery allows for up to 11 hours of battery life, which is really impressive for a gaming laptop.

A press photo of the white HP Omen Transcend 16.

Really, the only thing missing here is options for the highest graphics cards. For whatever reason, HP has decided to cap it at the RTX 4070 with a TGP (Total Graphics Power) of 130 watts. The specific GPU names don’t always correlate directly with performance, though, so we’ll have to test the thermal capabilities out for ourselves once we get it in for review.

Interestingly, HP has also provided a minor update to the standard Omen 16, which can now be configured up to a more powerful RTX 4080 in the Intel model only. It uses a thicker chassis, though, which could explain the difference.

HP has also introduced some updates to its Victus gaming laptops, which is its entry-level brand. The Victus 16 configures down to a fairly affordable gaming laptop, but can now also be maxed out at an RTX 4070 and the latest-gen Intel and AMD processors. It still comes in three different colors, is made of recycled materials, and now comes with a MUX switch.

The Omen Transcend 16 will be available starting this spring at $1,670 at Best Buy and HP.com. The standard Omen 16 starts at a more affordable $1,300, while the Victus 16 starts at $1,050.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The most demanding PC games we’re looking forward to in 2023
A gun shooting at robots in Atomic Heart.

2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year in video games, and no small part of that is the technical advancements the new year brings. Unreal Engine 5, complicated ray tracing, and features like DLSS 3 promise to push graphical quality to places they've never gone before -- assuming you have one of the best graphics cards to keep up.

There are a lot of games I'm excited to play this year, but even more that I'm excited to look at and test. If you want to push your gaming PC to its limits, here are the most demanding games you should look forward to over the next year.
Dead Space
10 Minutes of Dead Space Remake Gameplay

Read more
ROG Flow X13 (2023) vs. ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): compact gaming laptops
rog flow x13 vs zephyrus g14 asus 2023 front

Asus announced updates to two of its most portable gaming laptops at CES 2023. The 13.4-inch ROG Flow X13 has been slimmed down and powered up, making it an even more viable portable gaming option. Meanwhile, the 14.o-inch ROG Zephyrus G14 has received its own updates and is an incredibly powerful machine given its smaller chassis.

Both are solid offerings for anyone who wants a powerful gaming laptop they can easily carry around. The Flow X13 is slower by itself, but much faster with its XG Mobile add-on, while the Zephyrus G14 looks more like a gaming laptop and carries more power around with it. Which is the right portable gaming solution for you?
Specs

Read more
Here’s what kind of gaming laptop $1,000 will buy you this year
The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop on a white table.

The days of cheap gaming laptops are long gone. You used to be able to get a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 that could deliver some solid performance.

But like desktop GPUs and other PC hardware these days, prices keep on going up. And while Nvidia wanted us to focus on the maxed-out new RTX 4090 chip being offered in a variety of new gaming laptops announced at CES 2023, I was curious what the low end was going to look like in this new era. After all, Nvidia says RTX 40-series gaming laptops start at $1,000. So, what exactly does that buy you?

Read more