The HP Spectre laptop has a fantastic discount for the next 11 hours

HP Spectre x360 14 2023 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next purchase, why not get the best of both worlds with a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Spectre x360 14? This popular device is an even more tempting option right now because it’s on sale from HP with an eye-catching $500 discount that pulls its price down from $1,450 to $950, which is a steal for the capabilities of this 2-in-1 laptop. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as time will soon run out on this offer.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop

The [internal-link post_id="3498329" sponsored="false" taxonomy="false" ]HP Spectre x360 14[/internal-link] is featured in our list of the [internal-link post_id="1187914" sponsored="false" taxonomy="false" ]best 2-in-1 laptops[/internal-link] as our top pick among all the convertible laptops, which is defined by our [internal-link post_id="250439" sponsored="false" taxonomy="false" ]laptop buying guide[/internal-link] as a device that can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode through the 360-degree hinges attaching the display to its body. Just fold the 14-inch OLED touchscreen with 2.8K resolution all the way back and below the keyboard whenever it makes more sense to use the HP Spectre x360 14 as a tablet instead of a laptop.

The performance of the HP Spectre x360 14 will provide an excellent boost to your productivity, as it’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on [internal-link post_id="786408" sponsored="false" taxonomy="false" ]how much RAM do you need[/internal-link]. The 2-in-1 laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded on its 512GB SSD, which will provide ample storage space for all the apps that you use and all the files that you need within reach.

If you want a nice combination of performance and versatility from your next device, you should be taking a look at [internal-link post_id="2764103" sponsored="false" taxonomy="false" ]2-in-1 laptop deals[/internal-link]. HP’s offer for the HP Spectre x360 14 is among the best offers that you can shop right now, as you can pocket savings of $500 on its original price of $1,450. It’s down to just $950 for several more hours though, so this isn’t the time to hesitate. If you think the HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop will meet your needs and it fits your budget, there’s no point in holding back — buy it now.

