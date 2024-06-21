 Skip to main content
Best Buy is selling this HP gaming laptop for just $550 today

The rear view of the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop.
Even though there has been a lot of progress when it comes to gaming laptops, they still tend to cost a lot of money, especially if you’re on a tight budget and don’t want to spend the thousands of dollars they usually cost. Luckily, HP has a great solution for you in the form of the HP Victus 15, which has a couple of solid low-budget configurations. For example, this configuration from Best Buy will let you net the Victus 15 for just $550, rather than the usual $880 it goes for, saving you a solid $330 in the process.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15

It’s worth noting from the start that this configuration of the HP Victus 15 is not that powerful, as it comes with an older RTX 3050 GPU under the hood. That’s an entry-level GPU from the last generation, although that doesn’t necessarily make it a bad choice, especially if you’re mostly interested in free-to-play games like CS:GO and League of Legends. In fact, the 15.6-inch FHD screen can even hit a 144Hz refresh rate, which implies that it’s made for these types of games that are older and well-optimized for budget GPUs so that you can play them a bit more competitively. That said, the screen can only hit 250 nits of peak brightness, so you’ll want to keep it away from any sunlight or strong lighting when gaming.

Interestingly, you get a pretty solid Intel Core i5 12450H, which is a mid-range processor you might not expect to find at this price point, and it’s great for gaming and other productivity tasks. When it comes to RAM, you get 8GBs of DDR4, which is good for this price but a bit mediocre for a gaming laptop, and the same goes for the 512GB SSD. Luckily, you can upgrade both with one of these RAM deals and SSD deals, so it’s not a dealbreaker.

Overall, the HP Victus 15 is an excellent entry-level gaming laptop, and the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to just $550 makes it a steal. Of course, if you want something that’s a bit more powerful, you may want to check out some of these other great gaming laptop deals instead.

