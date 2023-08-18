Usually $830, this HP gaming PC is discounted to $520 right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming desktop if you’re just starting out and your budget is tight. Fortunately there are affordable machines like the HP Victus 15L, which is available from HP for even cheaper following a $310 discount. From its original price of $830, it’s down to just $520, which should leave you enough cash to buy a decent display from our monitor deals list. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as gaming PC deals like this offer usually sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Arc A380 Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance, but you’ll still be able to play the best PC games if you dial down on the graphics settings for the more demanding titles. That’s not a bad trade-off for a relatively affordable machine, but our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends that you upgrade to 16GB of RAM once you’re able to.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games on the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop’s 256GB SSD right after you set it up with your monitor and power supply, along with the keyboard and mouse that comes with it. There’s no shortage of ports on the gaming PC for your accessories, with four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, and another four USB-A ports at the back.

The HP Victus 15L isn’t going to give you the best possible gaming experience, but if you’re able to manage your expectation for the machine, it’s still a worthwhile investment. That’s especially true right now because you can get it for just $520 from HP instead of $830, for savings of $310 that you can spend on a monitor, video games, or other accessories. This deal isn’t going to last long as there’s a lot of demand for affordable gaming PCs, so you’re going to have to push through with your purchase for the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop right now.

