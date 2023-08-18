 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $830, this HP gaming PC is discounted to $520 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC in white.
HP

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming desktop if you’re just starting out and your budget is tight. Fortunately there are affordable machines like the HP Victus 15L, which is available from HP for even cheaper following a $310 discount. From its original price of $830, it’s down to just $520, which should leave you enough cash to buy a decent display from our monitor deals list. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as gaming PC deals like this offer usually sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Arc A380 Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance, but you’ll still be able to play the best PC games if you dial down on the graphics settings for the more demanding titles. That’s not a bad trade-off for a relatively affordable machine, but our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends that you upgrade to 16GB of RAM once you’re able to.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games on the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop’s 256GB SSD right after you set it up with your monitor and power supply, along with the keyboard and mouse that comes with it. There’s no shortage of ports on the gaming PC for your accessories, with four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, and another four USB-A ports at the back.

Related

The HP Victus 15L isn’t going to give you the best possible gaming experience, but if you’re able to manage your expectation for the machine, it’s still a worthwhile investment. That’s especially true right now because you can get it for just $520 from HP instead of $830, for savings of $310 that you can spend on a monitor, video games, or other accessories. This deal isn’t going to last long as there’s a lot of demand for affordable gaming PCs, so you’re going to have to push through with your purchase for the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
HP laptop deals: Envy, Pavilion, Omen, Victus laptops on sale
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
HP Laptop 14z — $250, was $450

If you're looking for laptop deals and steals, then the HP Laptop 14z is a good place to start your search. It features AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB of Ram, and an impressive-for-the-cost 128 GB SSD. The HP Laptop 14z's 14-inch screen features a 1366 x 768 resolution screen. Despite its low cost, you can still use this for Skype conversations and Zoom meetings with its HP True Vision 720p camera that features dual array digital microphones. If you've been thinking this fits amongst our student laptop deals, especially for younger students, due to its low cost and full features, you'll be especially entertained to know it has an emoji button! Perfect for a quick message to a friend or family.

Read more
Best gaming PC deals: Powerful gaming rigs starting at $520
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Taking advantage of gaming PC deals is an excellent choice if you don't know how to build a PC or you simply prefer the convenience of a pre-built unit. There are a lot of offers to choose from and so many discounts to check out, so to help you with your decision, we've selected the top offers that are available online from brands like HP, Lenovo, and Alienware. These prices won't last forever though, so if you want to enjoy the savings, you're going to have to push through with the purchase for your chosen gaming PC quickly.
HP Victus 15L -- $520, was $800

The HP Victus 15L is a good starter gaming PC. It has the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and the Intel Arc A380 graphics card. You also get a 256GB SSD for storage. If you're not familiar with the graphics card, it's roughly on par with the Radeon RX 6400 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. That means it won't handle the latest and greatest games, but if you're an avid Fortnite fan or don't mind adjusting some settings on older games, it'll do the job. There's a HDMI 2.1 port for connecting it to a monitor or TV too. Just be ready to temper your expectations and don't count on getting the best performance all the time.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, HP and more
hp omen 17t gaming laptop deal june 2023 lifestyle

It's not hard to find laptop deals online, but gamers shouldn't settle for anything less than a gaming laptop. These machines usually don't come cheap though, so to help you enjoy some savings with your purchase, we've rounded up some of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's no telling when their prices will return to normal.
Dell G16 -- $900, was $1,250

The Dell G16 may be a cheap gaming laptop, but it still offers decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and a 16.0-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Read more