 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,500 off this weekend

By
The HP ZBook Firefly 16-inch.
HP

Now that we’re in the full throes of the back to school shopping season, you’re going to start seeing a lot of markdowns on both Windows and macOS laptops. Do keep in mind that while some of these savings may look great on paper, you may not end up with a very good computer in the end. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for reliable laptop deals from trusted brands. As a matter of fact, we came across this awesome promo from HP:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the HP ZBook Firefly 14-inch G11 A Mobile Workstation for $1,730. At full price, this model sells for $4,295. This is a significant discount on one of the best HP machines you can get your hands on in 2024. It’s also a part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale!

Why you should buy the HP Mobile Workstation

When it comes to any computer, it’s what under the hood that really counts. In the case of the G11 Mobile Workstation, you’ll be working with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS with up to 5.1GHz clock speeds, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, 64GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of internal storage. Your eyes do not deceive you; this PC is simply engineered to be whatever kind of workhorse you need it to be. Expect lightning-fast performance across most Windows 11 applications, along with next to no load times for the stuff you want to download online.

Screen wise, the G11 includes a 14-inch WQXGA display that looks great under many different lighting conditions. We’re also big fans of the DreamColor tech and fast-acting 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you plan on using this PC for gaming (it’s well equipped to) or watching the occasional YouTube video, HP has got you covered.

As for battery life, you can expect about six hours on a full charge, though you’ll want to make sure you bump the refresh rate to 60Hz for the best performance times. Back to school laptop deals are a great way to save some dough on a chart-topping PC, and this HP model is the perfect example. 

Save over $2,000 when you order the HP ZBook Firefly G11 A Mobile Workstation through HP, and be sure to check out the other HP laptop deals we’ve set our sights on!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
We gave the Legion 9i a 10 out of 10 — it’s $900 off today
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Lenovo Legion 9i.

There are a lot of things to like about the Lenovo Legion 9i, which earned a rare 10 out of 10 score in our review of the gaming laptop, but the only major issue that we have with it is its expensive price. Fortunately, the machine is currently available from Lenovo with a $903 discount that brings the price of this particular configuration from $4,260 to $3,357. It's still not cheap, but considering everything that you'll get with this gaming laptop, that's actually a steal price. You're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can though, as we're not sure when the potential savings will disappear.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop
With its perfect score, the Lenovo Legion 9i secures its place in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the one that has everything that a gamer could want. The device on sale is actually even faster than our review model, as it comes with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor instead of the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, but it retains the extremely powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. With these specifications, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you'll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
Need a 2-in-1 laptop for back to school? This Dell is $200 off
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

To help make sure your child will have an excellent school year, you should think about getting them a new laptop -- and better make it a 2-in-1. You can find many of these versatile devices in student laptop deals and back to school laptop deals, and here's an offer that should catch your attention -- the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop at $200 off from Dell, which reduces its price to $550 from its original price of $750. If you want to make sure that you pocket the savings, and that you get it delivered before school starts, we highly recommend completing your purchase of it immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop
The specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop make it capable of handling all kinds of schoolwork, such as doing online research, creating reports, and building presentations. It's equipped with the Intel Core 5 120U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM -- it's not the fastest device out there, but it should be more than enough for students. The 2-in-1 laptop ships with Windows 11 Home, which should be a familiar operating system for most people, and a 512GB SSD that will provide ample storage space for all of the files that are needed for the school year.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4050 has a $500 discount
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

Dell and Alienware have some of the best gaming laptop deals today. Right now you can buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop for $1,200, which means you’re saving $500 off the regular price of $1,700 and snagging yourself a great looking laptop for the price. Sure to appeal to anyone who wants a good gaming laptop without spending a fortune, we’ve got all the insight you need before you hit that buy button.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
As one of the best gaming laptop brands around, Alienware is great for style and power. A premium brand, it’s even more appealing when you’re dealing with a laptop on sale. With the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. As one of the core elements of a gaming laptop, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM.

Read more