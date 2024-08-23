Now that we’re in the full throes of the back to school shopping season, you’re going to start seeing a lot of markdowns on both Windows and macOS laptops. Do keep in mind that while some of these savings may look great on paper, you may not end up with a very good computer in the end. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for reliable laptop deals from trusted brands. As a matter of fact, we came across this awesome promo from HP:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the HP ZBook Firefly 14-inch G11 A Mobile Workstation for $1,730. At full price, this model sells for $4,295. This is a significant discount on one of the best HP machines you can get your hands on in 2024. It’s also a part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale!

Why you should buy the HP Mobile Workstation

When it comes to any computer, it’s what under the hood that really counts. In the case of the G11 Mobile Workstation, you’ll be working with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS with up to 5.1GHz clock speeds, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, 64GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of internal storage. Your eyes do not deceive you; this PC is simply engineered to be whatever kind of workhorse you need it to be. Expect lightning-fast performance across most Windows 11 applications, along with next to no load times for the stuff you want to download online.

Screen wise, the G11 includes a 14-inch WQXGA display that looks great under many different lighting conditions. We’re also big fans of the DreamColor tech and fast-acting 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you plan on using this PC for gaming (it’s well equipped to) or watching the occasional YouTube video, HP has got you covered.

As for battery life, you can expect about six hours on a full charge, though you’ll want to make sure you bump the refresh rate to 60Hz for the best performance times. Back to school laptop deals are a great way to save some dough on a chart-topping PC, and this HP model is the perfect example.

Save over $2,000 when you order the HP ZBook Firefly G11 A Mobile Workstation through HP, and be sure to check out the other HP laptop deals we’ve set our sights on!