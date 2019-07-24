Computing

Huawei just beat Apple to the punch with a 16-inch laptop, but is it any good?

Alex Blake
By
Honor MagicBook Pro

According to the rumor mill, Apple is going to bring out a brand-spanking-new 16-inch MacBook Pro this fall. Well, Huawei figured it could go one better, and has just launched the 16-inch MagicBook Pro under its Honor brand.

GizChina reports that the MagicBook Pro features slimline screen bezels that measure a mere 4.9mm, allowing the display to reach close to the edges of the machine.

It’s pretty slim, too, weighing 1.7 kilograms. That’s 130 grams lighter than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, although not as super-svelte as the 1.25-kg MacBook Air.

Internally, you’ll get an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB of memory, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia MX250 graphics card.

But although it bears the Pro name tag and appears to be an early swipe at Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro redesign, the MagicBook’s performance is more in line with the MacBook Air. That’s because its Intel i7 processor is rated at 15W TDP, according to 9to5Mac, while the Air comes with a 7W TDP chip. The MacBook Pro, in contrast, can be equipped with a much more powerful 45W TDP Intel i9 processor.

Still, the computer has an interesting temperature sensor array that Huawei hopes will keep the MagicBook Pro cool and quiet. It consists of seven sensors that measure the heat inside the machine and try to provide cooling while reducing fan noise. Huawei says this results in fan volumes of 25dB.

GizChina noted that the MagicBook Pro comes equipped with a 56Wh battery that should power the device for up to 14 hours, although it was not clear what tasks were being performed when achieving that sort of battery life. In comparison, the 15-inch MacBook Pro that the MagicBook Pro is squaring off against can last for 10 hours of wireless web browsing or iTunes movie playback, according to Apple.

Elsewhere, there’s a full-size backlit keyboard, a front-facing webcam, and according to GizChina, “magical mutual transmission” (whatever that entails).

Also of note is the MagicBook Pro’s touchscreen display. Apple has said on multiple occasions that it believes equipping a laptop with a touchscreen display will be uncomfortable and will fatigue your arms. Depending on your outlook, you may find the MagicBook Pro’s touchscreen an advantage or a drawback.

Want to get your hands on the MagicBook Pro? Well, it’s set to go on sale in China on July 29. The Intel i5 version will cost $799, while the Intel i7 edition starts at around $901. There’s no news yet on whether it will go on sale internationally.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Coolest car gadgets
Up Next

Amazon adds a color-changing, eye-saving screen to the high-end Kindle Oasis
new apple macbook pro coming in october 2019
Computing

The fabled 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch this October

Rumors have been swirling around the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a new report claims it could be in your hands this October. That’s not all, as the same report predicts refreshes to the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Posted By Alex Blake
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro
Computing

The choice between the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros is about more than size

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro, which model should you choose? Is the MacBook Pro 13 or MacBook Pro 15 the best option for you? Don’t worry, our guide will help you decide which model to go for.
Posted By Alex Blake
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 3
Computing

Besides a rumored launch in October, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a mystery

An all-new MacBook Pro is on the horizon, with Apple said to equip its new laptop with a 16-inch display and powerful processors. We’ve got everything you need to know here, from price and performance to release date and rumors.
Posted By Alex Blake
honor 9x pro news and
Mobile

Honor puts a shiny target on the back of its desirable new 9X phones

Honor has announced the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. The two new phones have currently been unveiled only in China, but the company often goes on to release its new devices internationally, provided it can overcome some challenges.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best looking games of 2018 visually stunning gris
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans to enjoy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 receives a rare discount on Amazon

Last year saw the release of the awesome Apple Watch Series 4, and although deals on these have been fleeting, Amazon has both the 40mm and 44mm models on sale right now. If you missed the Prime Day deals, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone-xr
Mobile

Apple is reportedly about to buy Intel’s modem business

According to a report, Apple could be buying out Intel's 5G modem business, which would give Apple at least some of the intellectual property and staff required to develop its own modems for iPhones.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ipad pro 10 5 inch rose gold at walmart
Deals

Walmart chops $175 off the 2017 10.5-inch, 64GB iPad Pro

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves prior generation products. However, we've spotted a sale on 2017 iPad Pro tablet at Walmart, with some colors as much as $175 off retail.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Apple Airplay
Home Theater

LG says AirPlay 2 hitting select 2019 smart TVs July 25

Apple is done keeping its AirPlay 2 and HomeKit wireless streaming technology to itself. LG says its TVs will be getting these features this week with an update to eligible 2019 models.
Posted By Simon Cohen
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Report: The iPhone 11 will feature an ultrapowerful A13 processor

The last iPhones launched not that long ago, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Apple iPhone 8 review in hand app store
Mobile

Report finds Apple routinely favors its own apps in App Store searches

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple routinely ranks its own apps higher than those of competitors in the App Store, despite the fact that competitors' apps are often more popular.
Posted By Christian de Looper
the space gray apple magic trackpad 2 is down to its lowest price ever on amazon
Deals

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Spend all your money on that new iMac Pro, or just a fan of Apple's Space Gray? Amazon's knocked 30% off the Space Gray-colored Apple Magic Trackpad 2, bringing the trackpad down to its cheapest price yet. Normally $150 (yes there's a…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Best Road Trip Apps
Cars

Ridin’ nerdy: 15 handy car gadgets for your summer road trip

Road tripping can be a slog, but, thankfully, there are hundreds of gadgets designed to help us stay safe and enhance marathon drives. From a reliable backup camera to a self-powered jump starter, here are some of our favorite car…
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
How to use Siri on a Mac
Computing

Use these tricks and tips to make full use of Siri on your Mac

You may think that Siri is just a simple voice assistant, but it’s much more than that. Siri lets you add much more power to your Mac, saving you time and helping you get things done. Our guide runs through the best ways you can power up…
Posted By Alex Blake