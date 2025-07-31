 Skip to main content
I bought a $180 mouse to play one PC game, and I’d do it all over again

The Razer Naga V2 Pro gaming mouse on a white background.
Monica J. White / Digital Trends

Playing games isn’t just about getting your hands on the best gaming PC — it’s also about the peripherals. That’s a lesson I had to learn the hard way over years of gaming and spending all of my budget (and then some) on my PC, and my PC alone.

When I finally bought myself a proper gaming mouse, I went all out by spending $180 on a Razer Naga V2 Pro. I only ended up using it for one game, but I have absolutely zero regrets. I’d actually do it all over again.

I’ve neglected my peripherals for years

Four gaming mice, side-by-side.
Monica J. White / Digital Trends

I’m a PC builder with nearly 20 years of experience. I’ve built many PCs over the years, and more often than not, I’ve gone over budget. What can I say, self-control is not one of my biggest virtues.

Overspending on the PC itself meant that peripherals were often an afterthought. I didn’t have the money to spend on fancy mice and keyboards, all because all my money went toward getting one of the best graphics cards or a better processor.

For years, I didn’t mind — after all, having high frames per second (fps) is more important than having a killer mouse or a fancy headset. I got by with cheap peripherals for a long time, but eventually, I decided to stop spending money on cheap mice that performed poorly and broke all too quickly. I decided to start scaling up on my peripherals.

I accumulated several mice through my initial testing. It took me four until I found one I was completely happy with, and that was the $180 Razer Naga V2 Pro. I bought it with a very specific game in mind, but I thought that over time, I’d end up loving it for other titles, too.

That never happened, and I have zero regrets.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro blew me away — eventually

The Razer Naga V2 Pro gaming mouse on a white background.
Monica J. White / Digital Trends

I’ve had this mouse for around a year now, and I love everything about it. But when I first got it, I came close to sending it back and asking for a refund.

There wasn’t anything inherently wrong with the Razer Naga V2 Pro. Rather, it was my own lack of familiarity with MMO mice that made me hesitant to start using the Naga. Having a total of 12 buttons on the side plate was intimidating, but I knew I liked the idea of it, so I’ve committed myself to giving it a proper try.

My game of choice was World of Warcraft Classic. I no longer play the retail version of WoW, which would’ve justified the expense a little bit more, but as WoW Classic evolves, more and more keybindings are needed to keep up with the robust toolkit each class receives.

For a game such as this, the extra keybinds provided by the Razer Naga can make a big difference in gameplay. Instead of using Shift or Control modifiers to support each new bind, I could just click different buttons right underneath my thumb.

I was excited to try the mouse for myself, but when it first arrived, setting it up was a chore. I had to re-think each and every keybind, and then somehow get used to the new way to use each spell and ability. But the real chore was still ahead of me.

I play multiple characters, so for each class, I had to redo the whole keybinding process in an unexpected way — I had to reorganize my keybinds in a way that I’d remember across many different characters. This resulted in a major cleanup across the board, where I tried to bind each mouse button to something that’d do roughly the same thing for each class. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t completely possible, but I tried my best.

Many months later, I’m more than happy with the result, but it took a lot of getting used to.

I could never go back, but …

The Razer Naga V2 Pro gaming mouse on a white background, along with two swappable side plates.
Monica J. White / Digital Trends

After a year with the Razer Naga V2 Pro, I have to say that there’s no way I could go back to not having this mouse now. My WoW gameplay is built around relying on this mouse, and giving it up would be a nightmare.

With that said, I also can’t imagine going through all the key-binding trouble for any other game. It takes time to set up and even more time to get used to, and as I don’t play any other MMOs, I simply don’t own games that would truly benefit from such an obscene amount of programmable mouse buttons. In fact, I do most of my gaming on an Xbox controller, bar WoW. If I do use a mouse, I still use the Naga (and I don’t even bother swapping to a different side plate), but I don’t assign all the keys to the mouse.

As a result, I’ve essentially spent $180 to play one game. As I said before, I have absolutely zero regrets. None whatsoever.

I just wouldn’t do it in any other game. I consistently go back and make tweaks in my keybinds for WoW Classic: Mists of Pandaria, but I’m not going through that hassle for any game I love any less than a whole lot. It’s just not worth it.

With that said, if you have more time or patience than I do, you could very well make the most of the Naga in other titles. If you can see yourself needing a mouse with that many buttons, you absolutely can’t go wrong with this one, so I heartily recommend checking it out on Amazon. It’s $175 right now, and I’d buy it again in a heartbeat if my current one broke.

Editors’ Recommendations

YouTuber claims that this ugly 3D-printed mouse is actually the best for gaming
OptimumTech's Zeromouse alongside a regular mouse.

According to the YouTuber who made it, this 3D-printed mouse is one of the best gaming mice in the world -- but boy, does it look odd. OptimumTech designed the Zeromouse from the ground up by modding a Razer mouse with a 3D-printed shell that made it a lot more lightweight, and reportedly, more ergonomic.

The end result weighs just 25 grams, all thanks to the custom-made lightweight shell. The internals of the mouse belong to the Razer Viper V2 Pro, and OptimumTech doesn't seem to have made any changes to that, but the outside looks drastically different. In all honesty, it kind of looks like what would happen to a regular gaming mouse if you dropped it from three stories up and it fell apart.

Read more
This ‘Swiss Army Knife’ app transformed how I play PC games
Special K mod in Lies of P

Most PC games aren't perfect. I'd go as far to say that most of them have problems -- especially considering the disastrous PC launches we've seen this year. If a game is popular enough, and open enough, you can lean on community mods to get your game in a better state. But what if there was an app that could help your performance and add missing features to all of your PC games?

There is, and it's called Special K from developer Kaldaien. It was originally created as a tool to fix the issues in the PC releases of Fallout 4 and Batman: Arkham Knight, the latter of which is one of the worst PC ports of all time. Since then, it has grown tremendously into a self-proclaimed "Swiss Army Knife" for PC game modding.

Read more
Logitech’s new Pro X peripherals are stunning, but I only recommend one of them
Logitech's Pro 2 gaming peripherals.

Logitech gave its Pro series of gaming peripherals a refresh. We have the Pro X Superlight 2 mouse, the Pro X TKL keyboard, and the Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset. But after using all three for over a week, I've concluded that there's only one worth buying.

Logitech's gaming peripherals are traditionally expensive, and some products truly meet the expectations set by their price, such as the G915 TKL. The new range doesn't quite hit that mark, short of the Pro X Superlight 2 mouse, which hasn't left my desk since it showed up.
An exceptional gaming mouse
The $160 Pro X Superlight 2 mouse doesn't look like much. You could stack it up right next to an original Pro X Superlight and see basically no differences. Both mice have the same look and design, and they're available in the same colors. So, why should you buy the Pro X Superlight 2, especially now that the original model is on sale?

Read more