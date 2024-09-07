I’m an early adopter of VR and love to explore the latest technology. And yet, to my dismay, I still use a conventional PC monitor daily to get work done.

I’m really not happy about that.

That statement may make you shake your head in disbelief but hang on for my explanation. I think a lot of people love the monitors they use for work, particularly large 4K displays or curved screens. However, I think you might agree that ditching monitors might not only be a good idea — but an inevitability.

Monitors aren’t good for you

Let me start by attempting to explain things from my perspective.

I’ve found that one screen just hasn’t been enough to help me wrangle the amount of data I need to access for my work. While I can only focus on one screen at a time, the ease of glancing at a second monitor to quickly see more is undeniable. Yet, I hate having my desk space taken up by a multi-monitor setup. I don’t like the bulk, the cables, or the fact that I’m locked into one position for hours on end.

When I use my laptop, on the other hand, there are other problems. The smaller screen limits how much data I can see in a spreadsheet and how many windows I can open simultaneously. On top of that, a laptop isn’t ergonomic. I don’t want a screen that sits a foot and a half below eye level, making me hunch down or crane my neck.

What I want is simple: my screens to hover before me, like I’m wearing the Tony Stark glasses from Spiderman: No Way Home.

Of course, that means waiting for futuristic AR glasses to arrive or choosing from the many display-filled smart glasses and VR headsets that are available today. The technology is so close I can taste it, and it’s oh so sweet.

So, using what technology I have at my disposal today, I went on a journey to see just how far I could go without resorting to a monitor. My big takeaway? We haven’t arrived yet, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Viture Pro + iPhone

I’ve written about Viture Pro smart glasses before, and the experience is very good. Using these glasses, my iPhone serves as the computer, while the smart glasses act as a large portable display.

Swiping in text on my iPhone isn’t my preferred input method, so I pair a Bluetooth keyboard for speed and easier text editing. My iPhone becomes a trackpad for cursor control.

Viture Pro displays are bright and sharp, so it’s easy to read or watch videos. The only limitation is that everything has to happen in the SpaceWalker browser, which isn’t quite as robust as Safari. Even if Safari were compatible, I still need access to a few apps to maximize my productivity.

SpaceWalker supports up to three browser windows, and I can turn my head to switch between them. However, window sizes are fixed, and I only see one at a time, because of the limited field of view of the current generation of smart glasses.

I can connect Viture Pro to a laptop greatly extending the display count and desktop space. When I sit at my computer, I use my higher-resolution physical monitors.

Xreal Air 2 + Beam Pro

Another intriguing smart-glasses display option comes from market leader Xreal. If I combine Air 2 smart glasses with the new Beam Pro, I get an experience similar to Viture with an iPhone.

The Beam Pro is quite similar to a phone in both appearance and function. Since Xreal designed the Beam Pro specifically for Air 2 smart glasses, new capabilities are unlocked. For example, I can run any Android app as a window in Xreal’s Nebula OS. I get Google Chrome and all the other Google apps, plus anything I have in my Play library.

I can open three windows side-by-side in the Xreal Air 2 virtual displays. Since Nebula supports windows in landscape and portrait orientation, I easily view two windows at once.

The more advanced windowing system and ability to run any Android app could conceivably replace a low-power Chromebook. The only issue is the lack of mouse support or a trackpad mode.

I can pair a nice Bluetooth keyboard for faster typing, but navigation requires lifting the Beam Pro and using it like a laser pointer. Xreal’s Nebula app runs on Windows and macOS, a nice option for laptop use.

Apple Vision Pro

I tried a Vision Pro at the Apple Store and came away impressed with the user interface. Look and pinch is remarkably fast. I can open several windows and position them wherever I want. I get the full desktop Safari browser, several native visionOS apps from Apple, and a slowly growing library of third-party apps.

The Vision Pro is very impressive but there are some problems. It can run iPad apps as long as developers allow you to use them on the Vision Pro. That means the ecosystem is nearly as good as I’d get from my iPad. The Vision Pro is almost as fast as an iPad Pro, so everything is quick.

For more apps and better performance, I can connect to a Mac computer and run macOS apps alongside visionOS and iPadOS apps. The Vision Pro could definitely help me get rid of my monitors.

The biggest problem with the Vision Pro is the shocking $3,500 price tag. It’s good, but it isn’t that good. I’m holding out for the lower-cost Vision Pro that’s expected to arrive next year.

Meta Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3 is surprisingly good alternative to the Vision Pro and a viable monitor replacement. With two bright, crisp 2.2K panels and clear mixed reality view, I can either connect to my computer via a remote desktop app or use the Quest 3 in standalone mode, making it a laptop replacement.

I tried switching my MacBook for a Quest Pro in 2022 and often had to work around problems. Two years later, the faster Quest 3 and ongoing software improvements make it a much better experience.

The Quest 3 lacks the open sides and bottom of the more expensive Meta Quest Pro, but third-party accessories solve that problem. I swapped the full facial interface with a simple forehead pad. I also added a halo strap with a battery pack at the rear, doubling runtime when unplugged.

PC VR

For the most speed and power, I still need to connect to a computer. The Quest 3 is fast but lacks the robust memory, storage, and processing power of my Windows PC. For example, it’s much easier to edit images and videos on a computer.

Vision Pro features for $299

The good news is I can connect my Quest 3 and PC for free with Meta’s Horizon Workrooms or a third-party remote desktop app like Immersed. Mixed reality lets me see my surroundings, while I arrange large virtual displays around me.

This is a good middle ground, but I’d still prefer an all-in-one solution that doesn’t require a PC.

A relatively new app called Fluid unlocks productivity that rivals visionOS, and it runs on my Quest 3. The developers rethought how a browser user interface should work in the boundless space of virtual reality.

The end result is quite impressive and removes most of the arbitrary limitations that Meta, Apple, and others impose in their VR apps. For example, I can open up to 12 windows, and resize and place them anywhere I like. I switch between using my hands, Quest controllers, or a keyboard and mouse whenever I want.

VR Productivity Unlimited: Fluid version 0.26.0

In Fluid, I don’t suffer from accidental hand gestures, since a double-pinch toggles hands on and off. It’s that attention to detail that makes a difference when trying to use a VR headset productively.

With Meta’s latest update to Horizon OS, I can even open a 2D app window inside Fluid. That means I get access to native apps while enjoying the advanced UI of Fluid’s browser.

I didn’t get rid of my monitors

I can comfortably work with any of these devices while typing and researching, but I didn’t get rid of my monitors yet. When I’m working on an image, a traditional computer is still the fastest, and I haven’t felt a need for multiple virtual screens for this type of work.

As comfortable as my upgraded Quest 3 is, I can still feel the weight. I also need more productivity apps for basic tasks like image editing. I need faster performance, so I feel comfortable with opening dozens of tabs without any lag. Even the best standalone VR headsets lack the ease and power of a basic PC.

While the latest and best smart glasses have lightweight designs that feature electrochromic dimming and high display brightness, the field of view is still too limiting. Also, I want more options in the user interface design and greater connectivity. I need the option to use a mouse and keyboard.

To sum up, those futuristic AR interfaces are getting closer to becoming a reality. We’re closer in 2024 than we’ve ever been to making monitors and possibly even computers a work option instead of a requirement — and that’s what excites me most for what’s ahead.