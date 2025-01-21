 Skip to main content
This software stops spam calls, and it’s 55% off right now

By
Incogni remove personal information from identity thieves
Incogni

Since most people’s personal information eventually ends up in the hands of data brokers, we highly recommend signing up for an Incogni subscription. Incogni is a data broker removal service that will protect your privacy, with annual plans that will cost $180 or $15 per month for an individual plan and $396 or $33 per month for a family and friends plan where you can invite up for four people.

However, if you sign up through the link below and input the coupon code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout, you’ll enjoy a 55% discount, so you’ll only have to pay $81, or about $7 per month, for an individual plan for total savings of $99, and $178, or about $15 per month, for a family and friends plan for total savings of $218. Sign up now if you’re interested to secure the discount!

Why you should sign up for Incogni

Data brokers scour the internet for personal information that they sell to other businesses, resulting in spam calls and emails, or worse, online stalking and targeted attacks from cybercriminals. If you sign up for a subscription, Incogni will scan the internet for your information and send removal requests whenever records of you are found. Incogni will send these requests regularly to prevent your data from re-appearing in these so-called “people search sites,” and the service will keep adding data brokers to its list to improve the level of protection it provides.

After signing up for Incogni, you’ll have to provide the information that you want removed from data brokers, and sign an online authorization form to allow the service to act in your behalf. Afterwards, you’ll just have to wait for Incogni to do its job, and you can monitor its progress through your account’s dashboard.

As we keep spending a lot of time online, we need to prevent our personal information from falling in the wrong hands — and Incogni can help with that. If you sign up for a subscription through the link below, input the coupon code DIGITALDEAL to enjoy a 55% discount on annual plans. The individual plan, which originally costs $180 or $15 per month, will drop to $81 or about $7 per month for savings of $99, while the family and friends plan where you can invite up to four people, which originally costs $396 or $33 per month, will drop to $178 or about $15 per month for savings of $218. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on these offers though, so you’re going to want to act fast and sign up now. For other ways to stay safe online, check out these VPN deals.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Will a VPN work on the TikTok ban? Here’s everything you need to know
TikTok logo on an iPhone.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps on the planet, and unless you live under a rock, you've probably heard by now that it's likely going to get banned in the United States. For the roughly 170 million monthly TikTok users in the US, the potential ban is disappointing news, to say the least. We're happy to report that there's still hope, though. If you already have the app on your phone, you can actually bypass the ban somewhat quite easily. In fact, the main way to do it is through the use of a VPN, and given how common VPNs are these days, you may already have a paid VPN subscription that you could potentially utilize. It's also worth noting that while free VPN options exist, they may not work as well as paid VPNs, especially when it comes to country choices and speeds.

But let's backtrack a bit - you’ve probably heard of virtual private networks before, what exactly do they do? In short, a VPN helps you protect your privacy by disguising your location, allowing you to change your apparent location and view websites in other countries as if you were a resident.

Read more
Quick! This HP Envy with a touchscreen is $550 off for a limited time
HP Envy 16 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Looking for laptop deals that are both stylish and powerful? Check out what Best Buy has to offer. Right now, you can buy the HP Envy 16-inch laptop with a touchscreen for just $950. It normally costs $1,500, so you’re saving $550 while gaining plenty of powerful hardware. This clearance deal won't be around forever, and it's ideal for anyone who wants a MacBook competitor that also offers some gaming prowess.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy, so the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen laptop is instantly worth checking out. In our HP Envy 16 review, we described it as a “cheaper MacBook” with “solid productivity and creative performance” as well as “competitive gaming performance." That’s rounded off nicely with an “excellent keyboard and touchpad.”

Read more