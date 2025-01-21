This software stops spam calls, and it’s 55% off right now

Since most people’s personal information eventually ends up in the hands of data brokers, we highly recommend signing up for an Incogni subscription. Incogni is a data broker removal service that will protect your privacy, with annual plans that will cost $180 or $15 per month for an individual plan and $396 or $33 per month for a family and friends plan where you can invite up for four people.

However, if you sign up through the link below and input the coupon code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout, you’ll enjoy a 55% discount, so you’ll only have to pay $81, or about $7 per month, for an individual plan for total savings of $99, and $178, or about $15 per month, for a family and friends plan for total savings of $218. Sign up now if you’re interested to secure the discount!

Why you should sign up for Incogni

Data brokers scour the internet for personal information that they sell to other businesses, resulting in spam calls and emails, or worse, online stalking and targeted attacks from cybercriminals. If you sign up for a subscription, Incogni will scan the internet for your information and send removal requests whenever records of you are found. Incogni will send these requests regularly to prevent your data from re-appearing in these so-called “people search sites,” and the service will keep adding data brokers to its list to improve the level of protection it provides.

After signing up for Incogni, you’ll have to provide the information that you want removed from data brokers, and sign an online authorization form to allow the service to act in your behalf. Afterwards, you’ll just have to wait for Incogni to do its job, and you can monitor its progress through your account’s dashboard.

