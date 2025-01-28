 Skip to main content
Reduce the risk of spam with Incogni — now 55% off

By
Good Deal Incogni can help fight against spam calls like this one.
Incogni

If you’re finding an increasing number of spam calls creeping through, or you know you’ve been a victim of a data leak (and by this stage, that’s most of us), it’s good to take back control with a data broker removal service. Right now, we recommend Incogni, especially while it’s on sale at 55% off. Simply use the code DIGITALDEAL and you get 55% off annual plans, meaning you could spend as little as $90 for the first year to be more protected online. If you’re keen to learn more about why Incogni is for you, keep reading. Otherwise, get straight to buying through the button below and don’t forget to use the code DIGITALDEAL to score the discount.

Why you should sign up for Incogni

Incogni is the service you need if you find yourself constantly bugged by spam calls or you’re simply worried about identity theft and other issues that can arise from being online. The service keeps data brokers from selling your info to third party organizations, which will protect you from spam, increased insurance rates, and more. Besides removing you from private data brokers, it also removes your information from people search sites. That can be very helpful when avoiding invasion of privacy issues or online harassment.

In all cases, you can easily track removal statuses and repeated requests as there’s transparent progress tracking through the service. Over time, it gets even better as it removes profiles linked to your current and past emails, along with home addresses and phone numbers, all from new data brokers and people search sites that Incogni focuses on.

Using the best VPN service can protect your browsing activity in one way, but it won’t work against data leaks and data brokering. That’s where Incogni saves you. It’s important to remember you need a wide range of ways to keep your activity private, including VPNs, but even Incognito mode won’t help as much as you’d like to think it does. Add Incogni to your arsenal and you’re all set. You can soon enjoy reduced numbers of robocalls, as well as fewer targeted ads, and a lower chance of phishing scams being thrown your way.

Incogni is the service you never knew you needed, but seriously, it’s a game changer for ensuring there’s less hassle in your life. Right now you can save 55% off plans by using the code DIGITALDEAL. Sign up today and you’ll soon be far safer online than before.

