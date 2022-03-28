Secret Intel Arc GPU discovered in unreleased Dell laptop

A mysterious Intel graphics card was just confirmed to appear in new Dell Precision laptop workstations.

The Intel Arc A30M Pro is a discrete graphics card, and judging by the new leak, it should be released very soon — but Intel itself has never mentioned it before.

Intel hasn’t technically revealed Arc Alchemist GPUs for workstations just yet, but that is precisely the graphics card that appears in the new Dell Precision 5470 mobile workstation. Found by @9550pro on Twitter, the information comes directly from an official-looking Dell leaflet, which implies that it could very well be legit.

The workstations are customizable. The 12th-gen Intel CPUs that power Dell’s new laptops come with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, but the notebooks also offer the option of using a discrete graphics card. In that regard, the users can choose between an Nvidia RTX A1000 laptop GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, or they can wait a bit longer for an Intel Arc A30M Pro, marked as “coming soon.”

Dell’s new mobile workstation is a 14-inch laptop with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a variety of Intel Alder Lake processors for users to choose from. Starting with the midrange Core i5-12500H with 12 cores, 16 threads, and an 18MB cache, the Dell Precision 5470 also offers access to some of the best CPUs found in workstations. The top variant comes with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor that has 14 cores and 20 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.00GHz. The vast range of quality CPUs implies that we’re dealing with high-end workstations.

Aside from the Intel CPU and GPU combo, the laptops come with M.2 SSDs of varying sizes, as well as up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory clocked at 5200MHz. Users will be able to choose between three versions of Windows 11 and Linux.

GPU Architecture Terminology for Intel Xe Graphics https://t.co/ar2XvB8TGM pic.twitter.com/N49zCpcapf — 188号 (@momomo_us) March 27, 2022

In addition to the workstation leak, another piece of information has emerged: A known Twitter leaker, @momomo_us, shared a diagram of Intel’s Arc design for the Gen 12.7 architecture. This was first shared by Wccftech.

After a long wait, Intel Arc Alchemist is finally almost here, marking the beginning of Intel’s career in the discrete graphics card sector. Intel is starting with laptop GPUs, including the A370M and the A350M, which will offer a performance boost over existing Iris Xe solutions. We know for a fact that these laptop graphics cards are set to launch on March 30, but there has been no confirmation as to the release date of the workstation-based A30M Pro. However, with Dell already starting to break the news, it can’t be far off.

