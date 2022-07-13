 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel’s mysterious gaming bus might hold a U.S. launch for Arc Alchemist

Monica J. White
By

Intel has just revealed that it will be bringing a gaming bus to LANfest, set to take place on September 30 in Colorado. The bus will arrive fully decked out with Intel hardware, including what seem to be the desktop versions of Intel Arc.

Given the delayed release of Intel Arc, this might be the first time we get to see the GPUs in action outside of China. Will Intel surprise us with an earlier release date?

Intel's mobile gaming cafe.
Intel

According to the Intel Insiders Discord server, Intel is planning to bring a massive gaming truck to LANfest. Although the interior of the truck is not yet ready, the exterior is already wrapped in Intel Arc branding and signature colors. The inside is still a work in progress, but Intel is planning to equip it with up to 30 gaming desktops for visitors to try out. These are said to be based on NUC 12 Extreme (Dragon Canyon,) with Intel Alder Lake CPUs and discrete graphics cards. The exact specifications are yet to have been shared. Aside from Intel’s own hardware, AOC will be providing the gaming monitors, SteelSeries will supply the peripherals, and BackForce — the gaming chairs.

Perhaps inadvertently, Intel has also teased a yet-unreleased design for Arc Alchemist. Shown inside the gaming truck, the design looks different than the ones we have been presented with thus far. VideoCardz shared a blown-up image of the render which you can also see on the screens inside the bus.

While the actual release of Intel Arc has gone far from smoothly so far, Intel does seem to have a bunch of cool marketing ideas to drive up the hype. Almost a year ago, Intel teased the release of its first discrete gaming graphics card in a dazzling light show made up of 1,000 drones. What followed was a series of delays that continues to this day.

As things stand now, we still don’t really know when to expect Intel Arc in its desktop form on the global market. The Intel Arc A380 was recently quietly released in China alongside a custom version manufactured by Gunnir. We know that other versions are still to follow, and those too will first be released in China before being launched worldwide. Moreover, the desktop versions of Intel Arc will first only be available through pre-built PCs — who knows when the DIY versions will hit the shelves.

Intel Arc Alchemist gaming bus.
Intel

The fact that Intel plans to bring a whole gaming bus to LANfest in Colorado is certainly a good sign. It would be a great opportunity to actually begin selling the hardware to interested customers. Whether that’s what Intel plans to do or not remains to be seen, but it gives us a good idea of what to expect in terms of the launch strategy for Intel Arc. It doesn’t seem impossible that we won’t see the full desktop lineup available for sale before the gaming bus makes its rounds at LANfest.

On the one hand, at this point, it’s good that Intel is taking its time. This could result in driver optimizations that might improve the not-so-impressive gaming performance of the GPUs. On the other hand, with AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3 launch and Nvidia’s RTX 40-series, Intel is really running out of time to make much of an impression with Arc Alchemist.

Editors' Recommendations

Intel Arc A770M and A550M compete with Nvidia in benchmarks

An Intel Arc Alchemist laptop with the Arc logo displayed.

AMD predicts 700-watt GPUs before 2025, but it has a plan

AMD RX 6950 XT graphics card on a pink background.

Your burning questions about GPUs, answered

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

AMD and Intel duke it out in the GPD Win Max 2, and there’s a clear winner

A small GPD Win Max 2 laptop being held by two hands while playing a game with a Viking on the screen

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

The best free music players for MacOS

MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro

Best Prime Day speaker deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 speaker deals graphic.

How to pre-order Madden NFL 23: retailers, editions, and bonuses

This mid-air hit is an example of one of Madden NFL 23's new disruptive FieldSense animations.

The best Prime Day laptop deals 2022

Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

The most common multi-monitor problems and how to fix them

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals graphic.

Time is running out to get 3 months of Audible Premium for FREE

The Audible app on a smartphone showing an audiobook, with a pair of headphones and an Amazon Echo Dot alongside.

The 5 best Prime Day deals under $25 that end at midnight

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.