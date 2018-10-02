Digital Trends
Computing

Leak shows Intel’s Core i9-9900K comes in a cool 12-sided box, but costs $580

Arif Bacchus
By

After an initial round of early 3DMark benchmarks in July, the Intel Core i9-9900K leaks just keep on coming. In the latest, a $582.50 price listing and an image of some fancy packaging for the much-anticipated processor reportedly appeared on Amazon, spotted by Tom’s Hardware.

These leaks suggest Intel has clearly now stepped up its game, seemingly taking a shot at the AMD Threadripper which already comes in impressive packaging. The listing has since been pulled, but screenshots captured by Twitter user Momo_Us show that the box resembles a translucent dodecahedron, with a space in the middle part for the processor.

Things look pretty similar to the shape of a twelve-sided die, marking a big departure from Intel’s typical square-shaped processor boxes. Unfortunately, the image suggests there is still no cooler included, despite how big the box may look.

Intel's Core i9-9900K
Intel’s Core i9-9900K Listing on Amazon (Image from Toms Hardware)

It is hard to verify if this listing holds up to be true, but the photos look fairly convincing. Amazon briefly mentions that the processor comes packed with eight cores and sixteen threads, a boost of up to 5.0 GHz, with Intel Hyper-Threading Technology for sixteen-way multitasking. That’s not necessarily new information, but it is plenty of power and confirms the benchmarks from July which mentioned that the Core i9-9900K was “noticeably quicker than its last-generation predecessors and AMD’s Ryzen 2700X.”

As for the reported price, $582.50 is still quite a bit expensive compared to the $380 Coffee Lake Intel Core i7-8700K. That’s also higher than some of the originally rumored price suggestions, but then again, this is Intel’s first eight-core, sixteen-thread desktop processor — and it’s meant to compete directly with AMD’s expensive Ryzen processors.

Unfortunately, you can’t buy the processor yet, as Amazon notes that it is still temporarily out of stock. We would have liked to see a sixteen-sided Hexadecagon shaped box instead (with one side for each processor thread,) but the translucent dodecahedron will have to do as a bonus.

All the leaks now considered, a reveal might be coming soon. Best keep your wallet near, and your PC motherboards ready for the upgrade by the end of this year.

Don't Miss

The best MacBook deals for October 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
HP Chromebook x2 Review
Computing

HP Chromebook x2 vs. Google Pixelbook

HP's Chromebook x2 is the first of a new wave of innovative, premium Chrome OS notebooks. It's well-built, good-looking, and fast. Is that enough to take on Google's premium Pixelbook?
Posted By Mark Coppock
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Choosing between Intel and AMD for games? These are the best CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there's more choice than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixelbook tent mode
Computing

Google Pixel Slate — the first detachable Pixelbook 2-in-1

One of the two Pixelbook devices which we expect to see at the upcoming #madebygoogle event is said to be called the Google Pixel Slate, and will make use of the code-named 'whiskers' detachable keyboard.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp spectre folio leather laptop spectrefolio03
Computing

HP tries out a new premium laptop look with the leather-clad Spectre Folio

You've heard of statement jewelry, but what about statement laptops? HP's new Spectre Folio is a leather-bound notebook with a truly old-world, premium feel. Like handbags and desk surfaces, it feels soft, warm, and high-end.
Posted By Jon Martindale
net neutrality rules fraud
Computing

U.S. government sues California to stop its new net neutrality regulations

The U.S. Justice Department is suing to prevent California from implementing its new net neutrality law. Under SB822, California will reverse the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality from earlier this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
hp spectre folio revew feat
Product Review

Wrapped in leather, the HP Spectre Folio looks, feels, and yup, even smells good

Leather on a laptop? It might sound a little ostentatious at first, but the HP Spectre Folio attempts to classy up its design with the use of leather all around the device. Does HP's latest 2-in-1 reinvent the PC or repackage it for…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Computing

The Surface Pro will go back to black, Microsoft event listing confirms

After abandoning black for its Surface Pro, Microsoft all but confirmed that the minimalist color option will be making a comeback in October 2018. This all but confirms that we will see refreshed Surface hardware tomorrow.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Step back in time with Google’s secret text-adventure game

An Easter egg was found on Google's website, allowing users to engage in a fun text adventure game without leaving their web browser. Join the adventure as you play as Google's logo looking for its lost letters.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for October 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

What to expect from Microsoft’s October 2 Surface event

The October 2 Surface event is just around the corner. Let's take a look at everything Microsoft could unveil at the event, including major announcement for new Surface products, unique accessories, and long-sought Windows 10 features.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Chuong Nguyen
how to make an animated gif a
Social Media

These are the best ways to make an animated GIF

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
webvr chrome android desktop google
Computing

Your Google Chrome extensions are about to get a lot safer

Starting Chrome version 70, you'll be able to control the access your extensions have to visited websites. Developers will be subject to more scrutiny when submitting extensions that request sensitive permissions. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
adobe acrobat dc modernized home view across desktop phone tablet high res
Photography

Adobe modernizes the PDF with updates to Acrobat, Adobe Scan

Sure, PDFs are a universal format, but they can be hard to work with. Adobe is working to ease some of those challenges with updates to Adobe Acrobat DC, Acrobat Reader, and Adobe Scan.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis