Intel is back to dominating AMD in the DIY CPU wars

According to data from Japanese DIY market analysis, Intel has reclaimed its position as the market leader in the CPU segment.

A report from BCNR confirms that Intel’s recently released 12th-gen Alder Lake processors have significantly contributed to Team Blue edging out its chief rival AMD, at least within the Japanese market.

As reported by VideoCardz and Wccftech, BCNR figures are derived from databases compiled through the sales figures of PC systems and components. These numbers have been obtained from major retailers and online do-it-yourself (DIY) marketplaces. Notably, the figures cover 40% of the PC market in Japan, so it does confirm that Intel’s recent efforts have managed to propel the company back into a market-leading position once again in a key region.

Specifically, the research reveals that in the case of the DIY CPU industry, Intel’s sustained market share gains have now culminated in a 74% market share in January 2022. Comparatively, AMD lags behind with a 25% share.

As pointed out by Wccftech, AMD managed to attain a 50% market share in 2019 in major Asian regions thanks to the popularity of its Ryzen desktop CPU range. Intel claimed the remaining 50%, but it’s now managed to end AMD’s impressive three-year run in a big way.

One of the chief reasons behind AMD’s drop in market share compared to its position in previous years can be attributed to the lack of new Ryzen processors being released during 2021, specifically during the key fourth quarter. Intel of course capitalized on this gap in the market with the introduction of its 12th-gen Alder Lake chips in October 2021, which immediately became some of the best gaming CPUs currently available. There’s also a wide range of models for Alder Lake products, catering for both enthusiastic and mainstream segments.

Another factor that can be associated with AMD’s reduced market share is connected to the ongoing Ryzen CPU shortage, according to Wccftech. Bottlenecked supply chains and logistical difficulties have ultimately affected Team Red’s current standing in the Japanese CPU market.

Zen 3 chips have been available since November 2020, while the appetite for upcoming Zen 4 processors has seemingly diminished among consumers. Customers may not understandably wish to wait several months in order to build or upgrade their system with AMD silicon. Instead, many have opted to assemble PCs with Intel’s latest Alder Lake processors.

Looking ahead, Zen 4 will now compete with Intel’s upgraded 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips. It’s certainly going to be an interesting head-to-head battle between the two tech giants, and for good reason; Ryzen 7000 processors that are based on the Zen 4 architecture will mark the first time stock AMD desktop CPUs run at 5GHz out of the box. Its 3D VCache technology will also be introduced to desktop chips for the first time. Meanwhile, Raptor Lake looks set to bring its own performance enhancements.

Elsewhere, alongside its recent success in Japan, it’s been an exciting few months for Intel in regard to its position in the worldwide technology market. Despite the chip shortage, Team Blue enjoyed its best financial year ever last year, recording total revenue of $74.7 billion throughout 2021, which includes a sizable $19.5 billion during the fourth quarter. It seems Intel CEO’s statement about Alder Lake leaving AMD in the “rearview mirror” has come to fruition, at least in the interim.

Furthermore, anticipation mounts towards the return of Intel in the GPU space. The company is preparing to ship 4 million graphic cards from its Arc Alchemist series, which may make sub-$200 GPUs a reality within an industry that is dominated by inflated price tags for video cards.

