 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The biggest question about Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs was just answered

By
Intel announcing its Lunar Lake CPUs.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Although we know all of the details about Intel’s Lunar Lake architecture, the processors themselves have been shrouded in mystery. Now, we have our first taste of what these processors could look like, including a critical spec that Intel has kept under wraps: power draw.

Specs for the full lineup of Lunar Lake CPUs were shared by VideoCardz citing its own sources. As usual, it’s important to handle these specs with a healthy dose of skepticism. According to the outlet, Intel is set to share more about the CPUs in the coming weeks, so it shouldn’t be long until we have confirmed specs.

Recommended Videos

There are nine models here, which vary mainly in clock speed and memory configuration. Lunar Lake uses two clusters of four cores, one of which uses the efficient Skymont architecture and the other the uses the performant Lion Cove architecture. According to the report, all of the models will use this configuration of eight cores.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The more interesting spec is power. According to the report, all of the processors will have a TDP of 17 watts while being capable of boosting up to 30W. The only exception is the Core Ultra 9 288V — reportedly the only Core Ultra 9 model in the lineup — that has a base and boost power of 30W.

Models (rumored) Base / Turbo Power (rumored) Memory (rumored) P-core / E-core boost clock (rumored)
Core Ultra 9 288V 30W / 30W 32GB 5.1GHz / 3.7GHz
Core Ultra 7 268V 17W / 30W 32GB 5GHz / 3.7GHz
Core Ultra 7 266V 17W / 30W 16GB 5GHz / 3.7GHz
Core Ultra 7 258V 17W / 30W 32GB 4.8GHz / 3.7GHz
Core Ultra 7 256V 17W / 30W 16GB 4.8GHz / 3.7GHz
Core Ultra 5 238V 17W / 30W 32GB 4.7GHz / 3.5GHz
Core Ultra 5 236V 17W / 30W 16GB 4.7GHz / 3.5GHz
Core Ultra 5 228V 17W / 30W 32GB 4.5GHz / 3.5GHz
Core Ultra 5 226V 17W / 30W 16GB 4.5GHz / 3.5GHz

Compared to last-gen Meteor Lake CPUs, Intel is splitting the difference on power. Its Meteor Lake-U series came with a base power of 15W that boosted up to 57W, as well as models with a base power of 9W that could boost up to 30W. Lunar Lake is settling in between, offering more power at its default power draw and a lower ceiling for its boost.

By the numbers, Intel is coming in below the Snapdragon X Elite, which could have some implications for battery life. There’s more that goes into battery life than just a power draw spec, however. If Intel is able to compete with the battery life we’ve seen from Snapdragon X Elite notebooks, it’ll likely be from the “radical low-power architecture” that Intel says Lunar Lake is.

Outside of power, it looks like Intel is defining a narrow range for specs like clock speed. The lowest-end processor, the Core Ultra 5 226V, comes with a boost clock of 4.5GHz, while the highest-end Core Ultra 9 288V goes to 5.1GHz. It will be interesting to see how these different chips hold up in practice given the minor spec differences between them.

One of the bigger differentiating factors is memory. Lunar Lake is a system-on-a-chip (SoC) that includes memory. Intel is using 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 for most models, though there are variants that come with less memory. For instance, the Core Ultra 7 266V, Core Ultra 7 256V, and Core Ultra 5 236V are all variants of other processors in the lineup that come with 16GB of memory.

Lunar Lake CPUs aren’t far away. Intel tells us that they’ll be available “in time for the holiday shopping season,” and the rumor mill seems to pin the release date some time in September. Intel is holding its Innovation event on September 24, which could be when we see these CPUs finally turn up.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
AMD just answered the question everyone’s been asking about Ryzen 9000
AMD announcing its Zen 5 CPUs at Computex.

It's not surprising that AMD released its Ryzen 9000 CPUs at Computex 2024. The company confirmed its Zen 5 chips would arrive this year, and Computex is the perfect place to release them. AMD answered two big questions about Ryzen 9000 in Taipei, however: When does Ryzen 9000 come out, and how long will AM5 last?

Let's start with that last question. AMD committed to supporting the AM5 platform through 2025 originally, but with the launch of Ryzen 9000, it's recommitting. The company says it will support AM5 through at least 2027, and likely beyond that point. Everything works together, too. New Ryzen 9000 parts will work with older 600-series chipsets, while older Ryzen 7000 CPUs will work with the new 800-series chipset (more on that shortly).

Read more
How Apple plans to save the Vision Pro
A person wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset.

It’s no secret that Apple’s Vision Pro headset is the best advanced headset on the market, with powerful specs and an immersive experience that no rival can truly match. It’s also no secret that Apple has struggled to sell its device, given its $3,499 price tag puts it way out of reach of most consumers. Apple reportedly has a plan to turn things around, though -- yet it might not involve a Vision Pro headset at all.

According to the latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch a cheaper Vision Pro in late 2025 at the earliest, followed by a second-generation mainstream Vision Pro around late 2026. After that is a set of much-discussed augmented reality (AR) glasses, although Gurman believes these are still many years away.

Read more
4 video editors you should use instead of Adobe Premiere Pro
Someone using the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Adobe Premiere Pro is the go-to video editor for many, and it's no wonder. It's an extremely powerful utility with a massive community of users and developers that works both on Windows and Mac. Not only do you get an extensive list of features and tools within the app itself but also the backing of hundreds of third-party plugins and tutorials. There's just one problem: It's expensive.

You'll spend $23 per month just for Premiere Pro. If you need any other Adobe App -- be it Adobe Media Encoder, Photoshop, or After Effects -- you'll spend $60 month, and that's if you commit to subscribing for a year. Adobe's Creative Cloud suite, including Premiere Pro, is powerful, but there are some alternatives that let you get your foot in the door for much less. Here are four Premiere Pro alternatives you should consider.
DaVinci Resolve

Read more