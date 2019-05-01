Digital Trends
Computing

Intel heats up graphics battle against Nvidia with ray tracing-capable Xe cards

Chuong Nguyen
By
insecure intel exploits logo
AFP/Getty Images

Intel’s forthcoming graphics chips are poised to deliver some serious competition to Nvidia, which embraced real-time ray tracing when the company launched its RTX series graphics cards late last year. Intel also announced that it will back the new feature.

For gamers, ray tracing brings cinematic rendering by rendering how light is absorbed, reflected, or refracted on surfaces in real time. Initially, Intel’s support for ray tracing will be for the company’s data center graphics cards. Intel’s line of discrete graphics cards are scheduled for a 2020 launch.

Though Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics are targeted at consumer desktops and laptops, Intel’s Xe graphics architecture is used primarily for data centers. Intel is targeting creatives with its server-based technology, and the company envisions that hardware-based ray tracing on its Xe architecture will be utilized for visual effects and in animated films.

“Studios continue to reach for maximum realism with complex physics processing for cloth, fluids, hair and more, plus modeling the physics of light with ray tracing,” Jim Jeffers, a senior principal engineer and senior director of Intel’s Advanced Rendering and Visualization team, wrote on the chipmaker’s blog. “These algorithms benefit from mixed parallel and scalar computing while requiring ever-growing memory footprints. The best solutions will include a holistic platform design where computational tasks are distributed to the most appropriate processing resources.”

Earlier this year at the GPU Technology Conference, Nvidia showed off how it will leverage its server-based RTX graphics to allow designers to collaborate on creative projects. RTX servers will also be used as part of Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming platform as the company fends off new competition from Google’s emerging Stadia service, which is powered by graphics from rival AMD.

There’s speculation, however, that support for ray tracing could trickle down to Intel’s forthcoming line of consumer graphics cards. “Given that this type of functionality is typically embedded at a foundational level in the microarchitecture, Intel’s support for ray tracing with data center graphics cards strongly implies the desktop variants could also support the same functionality, though it is noteworthy that the company is splitting its offerings into two distinct architectures,” Tom’s Hardware reported.

Intel hasn’t given any indications if it will support ray tracing on consumer graphics, though the company had stated in prior interviews that it would bring unspecified new experiences to its graphics cards. AMD, on the other hand, previously stated that it will only adopt ray tracing once the feature can be supported on all of its graphics cards, not just the premium ones. Since the launch of the RTX graphics cards, Nvidia appears to have shared in AMD’s vision, and ray tracing support has been extended to older GTX series cards with varying degrees of performance.

Don't Miss

The best gaming desktops for 2019
why people still love ms paint windows 95 feat
Computing

Why Windows users will never let Microsoft kill their beloved MS Paint

Microsoft this month confirmed that MS Paint will remain a part of Windows for now. Here's why users remain in love with a simple graphics editor that first shipped almost 35 years ago.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Computing

Carry a complete computer in your pocket with the best stick PCs

Stick PCs are a new trend in computing. They offer a full desktop experience within a small package, and can be plugged directly into your television's HDMI port. Here are some of the best options available on the market right now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
episode 120 5cc6f385b14bf44365207342 750 563
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Impossible Burger rollout, Mother’s Day guide, and more

Join us on DT Live as we cover the day’s top tech news, including the Impossible Burger’s nationwide rollout at Burger King, Marriott's plans to compete with Airbnb, Samsung’s vertical viewing TV, our Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and…
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Computing

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
origin neuron 2019
Computing

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop cooling pad
Computing

If your laptop has an overheating problem, check out these great cooling pads

Check out the best laptop cooling pad models (equipped with fans and USB ports) for keeping your on-the-go gaming or work laptop cooled down -- especially if it tends to overheat at the worst moments.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

The top bags and cases for your 17-inch laptop, whether yours is for work or play

Having trouble with your brick of a laptop? We've rustled up the best 17-inch bags, packs, and cases around to store your desktop-replacement for every type of travel, whether you're a gamer or professional.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Computing

Want a PC you can reach out and touch? These are the best touchscreen laptops

The best touchscreen laptops aren't locked to 2-in-1s and convertibles, but include clamshell designs too. We pick the best touchscreen clamshells you can find in 2018, ranging from Windows 10 PCs to Chromebooks.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Can't keep track of your cash? The best personal finance software can help

Stay on top of your money with the best personal finance software no matter which operating system or platform you're on. Our picks can help you save more, track your spending, and budget wisely.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptops for photo editing 72092512 ml
Computing

We talked to our photographers to find the best laptops for perfecting photos

When it comes to laptops, photographers have different needs than the average person. We talked to our own staff photographers to see what makes the best laptops for photo editing on the go.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
imac 5k 27 inch 2019 imac5k review 3
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computers on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $4,000 premium gaming rig.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD RX 590
Computing

Grab an AMD RX 580 for just $170 in Best Buy’s flash AMD sale

If you want a new AMD CPU or GPU, now is a great time to buy. Best Buy has slashed prices on its most popular AMD graphics cards and processors, offering fantastic deals like the RX 580 at just $170.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of Apple products sitting on a desk
Computing

Luna Display envisions potential foldable Mac screens with concept images

Concept images developed by Luna Display show the display technology company's take on how a foldable Mac screen would look and function. The images were released this week via a blog post on the Luna Display website.
Posted By Anita George