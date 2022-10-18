 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand.

The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.

Additionally, the Firefox Private Browsing mode had gotten some design updates, including a new logo and an automatic dark theme, in order for you to better differentiate between the standard browser and Private Browsing. These upgrades add to the Total Cookie Protection and HTTPS by default features Mozilla added to its Private Browsing last year, according to the brand.

Another feature highlight on the latest browser version of Firefox, which gives you a curated look of up to 25 of your recently closed tabs. Again, this feature works without having to search into your history for old tabs and is different from other browsers that might only show frequently visited tabs rather than recently visited tabs. For many users, they are one and the same but might also include one-off pages you wouldn’t mind revisiting without a hunt. Additionally, with this feature, you can also view the last three active tabs from synced mobile devices.

Mozilla has also added productivity shortcuts to the new Firefox in the form of a PDF editor that allows you to add signatures to documents before printing. Additionally, the browser has a text recognition feature that works for macOS 10.15 and higher and allows you “to copy only the text so that you can share and store without having to manually retype it,” Mozilla stated in a blog post.

Mozilla’s latest version revamp comes after it announced that the browser has updated to its 100th version in May. Firefox has long been an innovative brand, having established the concept of tabs on web browsers since its inception.

Though Firefox remains among the top five most users browsers globally, it ranks fourth with 7.28% of desktop users in September, according to StatsCounter.

This is a slight dip from its 7.86% usership in May at the same rank. In comparison, Apple’s Safari accounts for 8.93% of the world’s desktop browser users, Microsoft Edge users are at 10.81%, and Google Chrome users remain number on at 67.34%.

The latest Firefox version is available for download Tuesday for desktop, Android, and iOS.

Editors' Recommendations

Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: here’s how they stack up
Meta Quest Pro appears on the right and the older, budget Quest 2 on the left.
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
Social media mobile apps on a smartphone screen, all on a textured gray fabric background.
Google Chrome tops this list of most vulnerable browsers
Google Chrome logo appears over photo of laptop with chart of vulnerabilities.
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.
Why Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs will never be for me
MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X on a pink background.
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
a view of the strange new windows from ignite 2022
Nvidia is ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.
How to add music to your iPhone or iPad
mqa universal music group deal hi res audio man and woman listening to
Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for gaming
AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.
Here’s what the Meta Quest Pro tells us about Apple’s mixed reality headset
A person wearing a Meta Quest Pro headset interacts with VR.
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
GeForce logo on the RTX 3080.
Nvidia just changed its mind on a controversial cryptomining feature
Promotional photo of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.
This Surface Pro 8 model is down to just $800 at Best Buy
The Start Menu pulled up on the Surface Pro 8.