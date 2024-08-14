This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4070 is $530 off today

Lenovo is a reliable name in the gaming PC world and it currently has one of the better gaming PC deals for anyone seeking a mid-range gaming rig for less. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 for $1,470 instead of $2,000. The 26% off discount works out at $530 off so there’s a lot to be saved here. If you need a gaming PC for your home or dorm, this is a good opportunity to snap one up. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should shop this Lenovo gaming PC deal on the Legion Tower 5i Gen 8

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 is a great system for avid gamers looking to get a bargain. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700F processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. Topping things up nicely for gamers, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM.

It’s all encased in a super stylish case. Said case offers whisper-quiet air cooling so you can enjoy lower temperatures at gentler noise levels. Its redesigned chassis has a glass panel on the toolless side so that you can easily gaze at all your components. That includes the 16.7 million-colour ARBG fans while there’s also a cool looking Legion logo and there are customizable lighting effects as well.

Any time you want to upgrade yourself, you can do so with four slots available for memory and storage is expandable up to 2TB for HDDs and 1TB for SSDs. That means that this can continue to be one of the best gaming PCs for a while to come if you don’t mind making some adjustments yourself. The chassis also has room for many different top and back-facing USB ports including USB-C. Wi-Fi is great too with Wi-Fi 6E. All you really have to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 normally costs $2,000 but right now, Lenovo has discounted it by $530 so it’s down to $1,470. The 26% saving won’t stick around for long as this is a clearance deal, so take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below before you miss out.