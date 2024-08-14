 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4070 is $530 off today

By
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i with RTX 3060 gifts for PC gamers
Lenovo

Lenovo is a reliable name in the gaming PC world and it currently has one of the better gaming PC deals for anyone seeking a mid-range gaming rig for less. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 for $1,470 instead of $2,000. The 26% off discount works out at $530 off so there’s a lot to be saved here. If you need a gaming PC for your home or dorm, this is a good opportunity to snap one up. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should shop this Lenovo gaming PC deal on the Legion Tower 5i Gen 8

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 is a great system for avid gamers looking to get a bargain. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700F processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. Topping things up nicely for gamers, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM.

It’s all encased in a super stylish case. Said case offers whisper-quiet air cooling so you can enjoy lower temperatures at gentler noise levels. Its redesigned chassis has a glass panel on the toolless side so that you can easily gaze at all your components. That includes the 16.7 million-colour ARBG fans while there’s also a cool looking Legion logo and there are customizable lighting effects as well.

Any time you want to upgrade yourself, you can do so with four slots available for memory and storage is expandable up to 2TB for HDDs and 1TB for SSDs. That means that this can continue to be one of the best gaming PCs for a while to come if you don’t mind making some adjustments yourself. The chassis also has room for many different top and back-facing USB ports including USB-C. Wi-Fi is great too with Wi-Fi 6E. All you really have to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 normally costs $2,000 but right now, Lenovo has discounted it by $530 so it’s down to $1,470. The 26% saving won’t stick around for long as this is a clearance deal, so take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Lenovo ThinkPad is a staggering 72% off today
The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.

If you’re looking for a dependable laptop to help you out at work or school, Lenovo has one of the better laptop deals right now. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD for $629 instead of $2,289. That’s a huge 72% off -- a $1,660 discount. In reality, this is a Lenovo deal, which means its estimated value system can be a little optimistic when it comes to defining the original price. However, what we do know is that $629 is still a great price for this laptop. If you’re keen to learn more, read on, but bear in mind that stock is extremely limited so it could end at any time.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around, especially when it comes to providing reliable business-focused laptops that are robust enough to handle a busy lifestyle. With the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Read more
The best gaming PC on the market has a $350 discount today
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on desk

This little Alienware PC fits just about anywhere. Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

When one thinks of gaming rigs, one of the first brands that may come to mind is Alienware. A gaming sub-label of Dell, Alienware PCs are some of the most powerful and reliable gaming PCs on the market, and we’re always watching out for great Alienware deals. And as a matter of fact, we came across a rock-solid offer that we’re eager to share with you!

Read more
This Dell XPS desktop is great for gaming, and it’s $300 off
The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk next to a monitor.

When a fast and powerful desktop PC is what you need, one of the best brands in the business is Dell. For years, Dell has produced exceptional PCs with strong processors, graphics, and a fantastic Windows backbone. But while scanning through Dell deals this week, we came across a sale we just had to flag.

For a limited time, Dell is selling the Dell XPS Desktop (8960) for only $1,460. At full price, this model usually goes for $1,760, which means you’ll be able to put that $300 toward one of the best monitor deals we dug up!

Read more