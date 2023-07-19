 Skip to main content
Save $320 on this Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060

The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC, which is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, is on sale from Lenovo with a 20% discount that brings its price down to $1,280 from $1,600 originally. That’s $320 in savings on an already relatively affordable gaming desktop, but you’ll need to act quickly if you want it. That’s because gaming PC deals like this one usually don’t last for a long time. With the possibility that the bargain ends as soon as today, you’re going to have to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i comes from a line of top-quality machines, as it’s the smaller version of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, which currently sits on top of our roundup of the best gaming PCs. You’ll get extreme value from the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i because it combines the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It also features 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop identified as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. With these components, you’ll have no trouble running the best PC games.

You’ll have plenty of storage space in the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i as it’s equipped with a 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite video games right after you hook up the gaming PC to a gaming monitor, keyboard, mouse, and power supply. Every purchase of the gaming desktop also comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which will give you access to a massive library so you’ll never run out of games to play.

Jump into modern PC gaming with the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, which is down to just $1,280 from $1,600 after a 20% discount from Lenovo. You’ll be able to use the savings of $320 on monitor deals, or to purchase more video games and other accessories, but only if you’re able to take advantage of this offer. We’re not sure how much time is left before it gets taken down, so if you want the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC for this bargain price, you have to buy it right now.

