Lenovo has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone keen to invest in a high-end gaming PC for their home. You can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop for $2,250 instead of paying the usual price of $3,050. A considerable saving of $800, it’s a great way to play all your favorite PC games at a high-quality level for a long time to come. If this sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through everything you need to know about this deal.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Packing the kind of punch we see from the other best gaming PCs, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is super appealing for anyone passionate about PC gaming. A far cry from the best desktop computers due to its gaming focus, it has all you could need for playing the best PC games.

The stylish-looking tower includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor — a huge upgrade over the i5 and i7 processors you might see elsewhere. It also has a colossal 32GB of memory compared to the usual average of 16GB in gaming setups. For storage, there’s 1TB of SSD storage followed by an additional 1TB of regular hard drive space for storing files and things you need less quickly. The graphics card is a huge highlight too being an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM to ensure that performance is always exceptional.

The system is cooled through Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront 4.0 which means you get whisper-quiet acoustics thanks to liquid cooling while it still keeps your components cool no matter how long you play for. A choice of modes means you can kick things into performance mode or opt for a quiet mode for better power efficiency. It’s great to have so much flexibility with how you game.

A truly high-end gaming PC, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is normally priced at $3,050. Over at Lenovo, you can buy it for $2,250 for a limited time only so you save a huge $800 off the regular price. A great deal for anyone keen to invest in PC gaming, buy it now before you miss out on the massive saving.

