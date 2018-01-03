Lenovo’s updated ThinkPads include T480s with Nvidia MX150, affordable X-Series

Just ahead of CES 2018, Lenovo has introduced a host of new ThinkPad products: Two new ThinkPad X Series ultrathin units for professionals, three ThinkPad T notebooks marketed specifically for the business market, and four ThinkPad L models for the enterprise sector. Lenovo even crammed in two business-oriented displays into the announcement.

Lenovo’s laptops and 2-in-1s rely on Intel-based processors up to an eighth-generation Core i7 with vPro support. Several models have options for discrete graphics chips, 4G LTE connectivity, NFC support, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C ports. Several units even offer dual-battery configurations, so you’re not left in the dark while working on a plane trip that crosses the ocean. All devices also have built-in cameras with a mechanical shutter to block unwanted peeping from hackers and/or obnoxious bosses.

First, let’s start with Lenovo’s two ultrathin solutions:

Ultrathin

Lenovo ThinkPad X380 Yoga

Key Specs CPU: Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro Graphics: Intel UHD 620 Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery: Up to 13.6 hours Display: 13.3-inch FHD IPS touch Weight: 3.08 pounds Thickness: 0.70 inches Ports: Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB, SD card reader Connectivity: Wireless AC (2 x 2), Bluetooth 4.2 Release date: January 2018 Price: Starting at $1,459

We kick off Lenovo’s laptop bonanza with the company’s 2-in-1 ThinkPad X380 Yoga, which packs a 360-degree hinge supporting laptop, stand, tent, and tablet modes. Powering this device is up to an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with vPro, up to 16GB of system memory, and up to 1TB of storage using a speedy PCI Express-based SSD. The battery keeping all this hardware alive promises up to 13.6 hours on a single charge.

This 2-in-1 has a 13.3-inch screen based on In-Plane switching technology that promises deep colors and wide viewing angles. Other features include Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that promises data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, HDMI video output, and Wireless AC connectivity supporting speeds of up to 867Mbps. Note that this 2-in-1 only measures 0.70 inches thin when closed, and weighs a mere 3.08 pounds, making it great for business trips locally and abroad.

Lenovo ThinkPad X280

Key Specs CPU: Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,133MHz Storage: Up to 1TB SSD Battery: Up to 13 Hours Display: 12.5-inches up to FHD IPS Touch Weight: 2.56 pounds Thickness: 0.70 inches Ports: HDMI, USB, audio jack Connectivity: Wireless AC (2 x 2), Bluetooth 4.2 Release date: January 2018 Price: Starting at $999

Next we have a thin-and-light notebook: the ThinkPad X280. This device sports a smaller 12.5-inch screen based on the same technology, only this version supports touch input. The screen is backed by Intel’s UHD Graphics 620 component, up to an eighth-generation Core i7 processor (no vPo), and up to 16GB of system memory. Storage options consist of up to a 1TB SSD (type not specified).

Overall, the ThinkPad X280 measures just 0.70 inches at its thickest point, and weighs just 2.56 pounds. As with the 2-in-1, Lenovo provides security options such as a fingerprint reader or infrared scanner, so you’re not forced to enter passwords in public places or in front of nosy employees/co-workers. Backing this laptop is a Rapid Charge-supported battery that promises up to 13 hours on a single charge. Ports include HDMI, USB, and audio output.