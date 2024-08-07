This Lenovo ThinkPad is a staggering 72% off today

If you’re looking for a dependable laptop to help you out at work or school, Lenovo has one of the better laptop deals right now. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD for $629 instead of $2,289. That’s a huge 72% off — a $1,660 discount. In reality, this is a Lenovo deal, which means its estimated value system can be a little optimistic when it comes to defining the original price. However, what we do know is that $629 is still a great price for this laptop. If you’re keen to learn more, read on, but bear in mind that stock is extremely limited so it could end at any time.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around, especially when it comes to providing reliable business-focused laptops that are robust enough to handle a busy lifestyle. With the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage.

It also has a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, 45% NTSC, and 300 nits of brightness. The screen has a great screen-to-body ratio and an expansive aspect ratio of 16:10. Above that screen is a 720p HD webcam with array microphone and a privacy shutter. For audio, there’s Dolby Audio support and Dolby Voice AI noise-suppressing technology. Adding to the useful features is a fingerprint reader on the keyboard so you can easily log in without needing to enter passwords manually. The keyboard is also backlit so it looks great.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD may not be one of the best laptops in terms of power but it’ll suit many needs. Its weight starts at just under three pounds, so it’s very portable. Throw in security features like ThinkShield’s advanced data encryption and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD is well suited for keeping you secure on the move and giving you all the work essentials you need.

According to Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD normally costs $2,289 which seems overly optimistic to us. However, the discount brings it down to $629, which is appealing whatever the earlier price may have been. Stock is already running low with a risk of it selling out very soon. Take a look at for yourself by tapping the buy button before you miss out.