 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo ThinkPad is a staggering 72% off today

By
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop - Black
Lenovo

If you’re looking for a dependable laptop to help you out at work or school, Lenovo has one of the better laptop deals right now. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD for $629 instead of $2,289. That’s a huge 72% off — a $1,660 discount. In reality, this is a Lenovo deal, which means its estimated value system can be a little optimistic when it comes to defining the original price. However, what we do know is that $629 is still a great price for this laptop. If you’re keen to learn more, read on, but bear in mind that stock is extremely limited so it could end at any time.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around, especially when it comes to providing reliable business-focused laptops that are robust enough to handle a busy lifestyle. With the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage.

It also has a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, 45% NTSC, and 300 nits of brightness. The screen has a great screen-to-body ratio and an expansive aspect ratio of 16:10. Above that screen is a 720p HD webcam with array microphone and a privacy shutter. For audio, there’s Dolby Audio support and Dolby Voice AI noise-suppressing technology. Adding to the useful features is a fingerprint reader on the keyboard so you can easily log in without needing to enter passwords manually. The keyboard is also backlit so it looks great.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD may not be one of the best laptops in terms of power but it’ll suit many needs. Its weight starts at just under three pounds, so it’s very portable. Throw in security features like ThinkShield’s advanced data encryption and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD is well suited for keeping you secure on the move and giving you all the work essentials you need.

According to Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD normally costs $2,289 which seems overly optimistic to us. However, the discount brings it down to $629, which is appealing whatever the earlier price may have been. Stock is already running low with a risk of it selling out very soon. Take a look at for yourself by tapping the buy button before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This classic HP student laptop is over half off today
The HP Pavilion 16t laptop with a colorful screen.

With the rising demand for student laptop deals as the new school year draws nearer, here's an offer that you wouldn't want to miss -- a 55% discount for this configuration of the HP Pavilion 16t that's originally priced at $1,000, so you'll only have to pay $450 for it. This device will be a valuable tool for any student across all levels, but if you want to get it with savings of $550, you should push forward with the transaction immediately as there's no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 16t laptop
Students will be able to efficiently finish their daily schoolwork with the HP Pavilion 16t, which is powered by the Intel Core 5 120U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It's not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it will be more than enough to deal with usual tasks such as doing online research, creating reports, and building presentations. It's also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed, for an operating system that will be familiar for most students, and it features a 512GB SSD that should provide more than enough storage space for all of the files for the whole school year.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $2,289, today it’s $629
The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.

When one is in need of a new laptop for the workplace, there are numerous PC and macOS options to choose from. Not to mention that each laptop retailer also brings its own unique sales and bundles to the equation. That being said, sometimes the best markdowns come directly from the manufacturer, and we found a perfect example of this kind of pricing: 

Right now, when you purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 through Lenovo, you’ll be able to take home this powerful workplace PC for only $630. At full price, this model once sold for $2,290. Why the exceptional discount? The T14 Gen 3 has officially entered clearance status!

Read more
This “damn near perfect” gaming laptop has a $400 discount today
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

If you're looking for gaming laptop deals, why not check for discounts on the best available models? That’s why we’ve focused on this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy. It usually costs $2,000, but right now you can buy it for $1,600. Remarkably portable for a gaming laptop while also being pretty powerful, this tops our list of the best laptop deals at the moment. If you’re looking to invest in something special, here’s what you need to know about the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
Our resident computer expert, Jacob Roach, was a big fan of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 when he reviewed it earlier this year. He said, "The 2024 Zephyrus G14 has already turned heads and stirred up its fair share of controversy, but it’s still a laptop that excites me. The MacBook-like form factor is unmatched for a gaming notebook, and the OLED display delivers some of the best color quality I’ve ever seen. Even in a sea of 14-inch gaming laptops, I can confidently say that I’ve never used a laptop quite like the 2024 Zephyrus G14. It’s bold in its design, and surprisingly competent in its execution. For the way I use a gaming laptop, there’s nothing better," and that was before the $400 price cut.

Read more