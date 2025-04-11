 Skip to main content
Almost 50% off — 34-inch LG UltraWide monitor for $340

Amazing Deal The LG 34WP75C-B UltraWide monitor on a white background.
If you’re no longer excited by the traditional screens that currently have monitor deals, it might be time to try an ultrawide display. You may want to set your sights on the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor, which is on sale with a $260 discount from LG. Instead of its original price of $600, you’ll have to pay just $340 — but only if you hurry. You won’t always get the chance to buy a 34-inch ultrawide monitor for nearly half-price, so complete your purchase before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor

Going for an ultrawide monitor is the more stylish alternative to a multi-monitor setup. With the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor, you’ll get a 34-inch curved screen with QHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio that will be able to show all the apps that you’re using — no need to switch between windows while you’re multitasking. The display also supports HDR10 for elevated image quality that delivers amazing color and brightness, as well as AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering if you’re thinking about playing the best PC games on the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor.

With a 160Hz refresh rate, animations will look extremely smooth on the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor, and with MaxxAudio-equipped built-in speakers, video games and streaming shows will come to life. The monitor also comes with an adjustable stand, so you can change its tilt and height into the most comfortable position for you, in case you’ll have to look at the screen for several hours at a time.

The LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor is currently on sale for a steal price of $340, for savings of $260 from its sticker price of $600. If you want to try an ultrawide monitor for your desktop computer, this is a solid option, especially if you’re able to secure it with LG’s discount. You shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase if you’re interested though, because a lot of other shoppers won’t think twice about getting the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor for almost half-price. Buy it now while the bargain is still active!

