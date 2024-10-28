M4 Mac mini appears to have just been leaked by Amazon

Just prior to Apple unveiling the new Mac mini in a special announcement this week, Amazon appears to have accidentally spilled the beans.

Spotted by MacRumors on Monday, the new listing on Amazon’s U.S. website for the just-unveiled M4 iMac includes a section titled “Which Mac is right for you?”

The comparison chart (below), which looks like it’s been put together by Apple, includes the two-port M4 iMac, the four-port M4 iMac, an older M2 Mac Studio … and the new M4 Mac mini. Amazon has now removed the chart.

A minuscule image of the new Mac mini appears to reveal that the device, as expected, will include two front-facing USB-C ports, marking the first time that the machine will include ports on the front. MacRumors notes that these could also be Thunderbolt 4 ports, so we’ll have to wait for the official reveal this week for confirmation.

The listed specifications for the revamped Mac mini appear to confirm that the machine will come with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, and a maximum 14-core CPU and a maximum 20-core GPU.

The chart also suggests you’ll be able to buy it with up to 64GB of RAM — twice the current limit — and as much as 8TB of storage, which is the same as the current model. And it also appears that the M4 Mac mini will continue to come in silver only.

Apple has chosen this week to unveil refreshed PCs and laptops, beginning on Monday with an iMac desktop updated with the new M4 chip and available in new colors. It’s also started rolling out its first AI-powered Apple Intelligence features for compatible devices. Be sure to check back as more details emerge throughout the week.