Our 5 favorite Memorial Day gaming PC deals for 2023

Memorial Day 2023 is here, and with it has come some great gaming PC deals. This is, perhaps, the best day of the year so far to grab a discount on a gaming PC, as retailers are taking advantage of the three-day weekend to offer some major discounts. Among them is a massive discount the Alienware Aurora R15, which we think is one of the best gaming PCs on the market right now. From Alienware to Lenovo, we’ve rounded up our favorite Memorial Day gaming PC deals for 2023. Read onward for more details.

HP Victus 15L — $490, was $830

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC is a good way to get things started. All gamers want as much performance as they can get their hands on, and while this build of the HP Victus 15L stands closer to entry level gaming specs, it’s quite a haul for its price point. It has a 12-core Intel i5 processor that combines with 8GB of RAM to create a snappy, responsive experience. These will get you going with any of the best PC games you hope to take on, and an Intel Arc A380 graphics card with 6GB of its own dedicated RAM will chip in for some heavy lifting as well. This gaming PC also features an advanced cooling system that will allow all of this hardware to perform at peak performance for long stretches of gaming time.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Gen 8) — $1,100, was $1,300

Lenovo has been making PCs for some time, and perhaps none more suited to the needs of a gamer than the Legion 5i gaming PC. The power of the Legion’s Intel i5 processor can be felt no matter what sort of games you may be taking on. The extremely capable NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card is also a part of the package, and brings 8GB of its own RAM to throw at a seamless, shutterless, and lag-free gaming experience. This is a good PC to consider if you’re looking for something to grow into. Like all of the best gaming PCs it has a modular design and easy access to internal components. You can easily add RAM, larger solid state drives, and even more powerful graphics cards at any point in the future your budget allows.

Alienware Aurora R13 — $1,300, was $1,700

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop Front View
Dell

Alienware is one of the biggest names in gaming, and with the Aurora R13 gaming PC it offers some legendary Alienware technology at prices that are more accessible than its more professional-level desktops. This build sees the R13 with super fast 12-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. A powerful graphics card is something you’ll need for lag-free gameplay, and this R13 has the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. This gaming PC also comes with a 512GB solid state drive, so you’ll be able to load it up with quite a few of the best PC games. Cryo-tech cooling technology rounds out the top highlights of this gaming PC, and allows you to game for hours on end without overheating or processor throttling.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 — $1,550, was $2,250

A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.

The Alienware Aurora R14 is another Alienware gaming PC that is a great option for gamers looking to make a purchase for the long haul. This build gets you an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of RAM. Impressive specs are a given when you start getting into this price range, however, and what really sets gaming PCs like the Aurora R14 apart are the gaming experience they offer. You’ll be able to take on gaming marathons with this PCs cooling ability, which has additional air venting to keep those specs working at peak efficiency. It has a unique, modern design as well, with external and internal lightning that looks good with any gaming setup.

Alienware Aurora R15 — $3,400, was $4,230

An Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop alongside a gaming monitor on a desk.

This Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is made to compete, and its specs show it. It has a 24-core Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the impressive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which has a whopping 24GB of its own dedicated RAM. With all of this performance capability running through the Aurora R15 it might seem like it could have some issues with overheating. But the R15 features a redesigned and optimized body that allows for more cooling, increased power, and better acoustics. The improved airflow pattern is driven by five fans and hexagonal side vents, and ensures air moves more fluidly and efficiently to keep CPU temperatures down. This allows the system to work at peak efficiency without having to throttle clock speeds. This is the sort of gaming PC that’s ready to take on any gaming experience with you, and would pair well with any of the best gaming monitors to expand your screen real estate and create a more immersive experience.

