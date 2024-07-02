 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta’s new AI model can turn text into 3D images in under a minute

By
an array of 3D generated images made by Meta 3D Gen
Meta

Meta’s latest foray into AI image generation is a quick one. The company introduced its new “3D Gen” model on Tuesday, a “state-of-the-art, fast pipeline” for transforming input text into high-fidelity 3D images that can output them in under a minute.

What’s more, the system is reportedly able to apply new textures and skins to both generated and artist-produced images using text prompts.

Recommended Videos

Per a recent study from the Meta Gen AI research team, 3D Gen will not only offer both high-resolution textures and material maps but support physically-based rendering (PBR) and generative re-texturing capabilities as well.

📣 New research from GenAI at Meta, introducing Meta 3D Gen: A new system for end-to-end generation of 3D assets from text in &lt;1min.

Meta 3D Gen is a new combined AI system that can generate high-quality 3D assets, with both high-resolution textures and material maps end-to-end,… pic.twitter.com/rDD5GzNinY

&mdash; AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) July 2, 2024

The team estimates an average inference time of just 30 seconds in creating the initial 3D model using Meta’s 3D AssetGen model. Users can then go back and either refine the existing model texture or replace it with something new, both via text prompts, using Meta 3D TextureGen, a process the company figures should take no more than an additional 20 seconds of inference time.

“By combining their strengths,” the team wrote in its study abstract, “3DGen represents 3D objects simultaneously in three ways: in view space, in volumetric space, and in UV (or texture) space.” The Meta team set its 3D Gen model against a number of industry baselines and compared along a variety of factors including text prompt fidelity, visual quality, texture details and artifacts. By combining the functions of both models, images generated by the integrated two-stage process were picked by annotators over their single-stage counterparts 68% of the time.

Granted, the system discussed in this paper is still under development and not yet ready for public use, but the technical advances that this study illustrates could prove transformational across a number of creative disciplines, from game and film effects to VR applications.

Giving users the ability to not only create but edit 3D-generated content, both quickly and intuitively, could drastically lower the barrier to entry for such pursuits. It’s not hard to imagine the affect this could have on game development, for example.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
Best Apple Studio Display deals: Save $299 on 5K monitors
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.

If you do a lot of graphical creative work, then you'll know how important it is to have a proper monitor that not only has a high resolution but also great image fidelity and color reproduction. Well, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, then one of your best options is probably going to be the Apple Studio Display. Not only is it a high-end display, but it pairs well with both the Apple MacBook Pro and the Apple MacBook Air, so it will integrate really well into any workflows you have as a creative pro.

While there aren't any deals right now on the Nano-Texture version, the standard glass model does have a nice little discount. You may also want to check out some of these other great Apple deals as well, or if you want a different monitor, then there are some good monitor deals out there too.
Apple Studio Display — $1,499, was $1,599

Read more
Best desktop computer deals: The cheapest PC deals today
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

Laptops can be great if you're looking for something portable for work or school, but if you need more power under the hood or don't want to spend as much money, then going for a desktop computer is a great idea. Depending on what you snag, you can play some of the best PC games on the market, although there are some great budget-friendly options if you're looking for something basic without frills. Either way, you don't have to grab the best desktop computer to actually get something solid, and there are a lot of great budget options you can pick up, too.

That's why we've gone out and found our favorite deals that will give you the best bang for your buck so that you don't get too overwhelmed with all the options out there. Once you've found a good one, pair it with discount monitor deals to save some more cash. If you're looking for something better suited to gaming, then you may want to check out these gaming PC deals as well.
HP Desktop M01 -- $390, was $490

Read more
Why Nvidia is about to get a huge edge over AMD
The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super on a pink background.

Micron has shared some performance figures for its next-gen graphics memory, and if these numbers turn out to be true, it could mean great things for upcoming graphics cards.

The company claims that its GDDR7 VRAM will offer up to 30% performance improvement in gaming scenarios, and this reportedly applies both to games that rely heavily on ray tracing and on pure rasterization. Will Nvidia's RTX 50-series, which is said to be using GDDR7 memory, turn out to be a bigger upgrade than expected?

Read more