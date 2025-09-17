Meta’s new Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses get fresh style and 2x battery life

Meta is adding new models to its AI smartglasses line-up, adding new styles and colors, alongside a bunch of new features, as well. The Ray-Ban variant also gets two new limited edition transparent trims, both of which now rock a matte surface finish. The new Oakley smart glasses, on the other hand, come with an IP67-tier protection for dust and water exposure.

What’s changing?

The next-gen Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses double the battery efficiency. Compared to the previous generation, they nearly double the battery life to eight hours, while being able to charge up to 50% in nearly 20 minutes. With the charging case thrown into the mix, users are promised a per-charge mileage worth 48 hours.

On the functional side of things, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) enables 3K Ultra HD video recording, alongside UHD video capture at 60 fps. They also add Hyperlapse and slow-motion video capture capability into the mix.

If you wear Garmin devices, the new Oakley-branded glasses will automatically start recording videos with certain stats, such as speed and distance, overlaid on the stitched video. A similar partnership is in place with Strava, as well.

The more exciting parts

One of the coolest features coming to Meta’s new smart glasses is Conversation focus, which essentially puts the speaker’s voice into focus while suppressing background noise. It will also be made available on Meta’s older Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses via a software update.

Additionally, the live translation system is adding support for German and Portuguese. “Soon, you’ll be able to have back-and-forth conversations between six languages — even when you’re in airplane mode,” adds Meta.

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) starts at $379 USD, while the performance-focused Oakley Meta Vanguard model will hit the shelves priced at $499. Both models are now up for pre-orders, while the latter will be up for grabs starting October 21.