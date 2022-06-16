Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With password attacks and ransomware on the rise, Microsoft has announced the general availability of Microsoft Defender for individuals, a premium, cross-platform, consumer security application for Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac.

Available for paid Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, this new security offering from Microsoft is the latest step in a journey to bring its security features to all of its users. Building on what’s been done with the Windows Security app on Windows, Microsoft Defender for individuals will bring together multiple protections into a single online dashboard.

That dashboard will have tips and recommendations on how you can strengthen your device protection. It also offers continuous anti-virus and anti-phishing protection for your data and devices. You’ll even be able to manage your security protections or view existing antivirus protection like Norton, and McAfee, or extend Windows device protections to iOS, Android, and Mac. And, if something were to go wrong on one of your devices, you’ll get instant security alerts, resolution strategies, and expert tips on macOS and Windows about how to keep your data safe.

Under the hood, Microsoft Defender for individuals is built on Microsoft Defender for Endpoint technology. This has already been protecting millions of businesses and enterprises across the world against the latest online threats.

“We must evolve our security solutions to meet unique customer needs at home and work by bringing together existing technologies in a new way. That is why we are introducing Microsoft Defender for individuals,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president for Microsoft Security, Compliance, Identity & Privacy.

Heading into the future, Microsoft is planning additional features for Microsoft Defender for individuals. Identity theft protection and secure online connection are just two things that are already in the works, according to Jakkal.

To try out this new Microsoft service today, download the Microsoft Defender app on Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android. You might already be familiar with the app, however, as it has been in preview over the past few months, with feedback from early beta testers helping build the final product.

