Microsoft has announced that the next update for Windows 10 is ready for release. Now officially called the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, the company revealed it just pushed out a final preview version to the Release Preview ring of Windows Insider beta testing ahead of the planned general release.

Microsoft’s blog post detailed that pushing the update out to the Release Preview ring marks the final in-development build of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. The company says this means it will continue to improve the overall quality of the update for beta testers, with normal servicing updates delivered through Windows Update.

This also means that non-beta testers can soon expect the update to be released sometime in May. The official date is still unknown, but since major Windows 10 featured updates are now treated as routine security updates, it could come on May 12 — or what is known as “Patch Tuesday.”

Unlike previous Windows 10 Updates, this year’s May 2020 Update is smaller in scope. Its main focus is to patch up smaller issues across the operating system. Some of the new features include a redesigned Cortana experience, some tweaks to the tablet mode, and small changes to virtual desktops and the calendar in the taskbar.

Microsoft is also introducing a “Cloud Download” option with the update, which will help make reinstalling the operating system easier through the internet, should something go wrong.

Those eager to test out the May 2020 Update today with minimal risk can now enroll their PCs in the Release Preview ring of the Windows Insider program. This is done by going to Windows 10 Settings, clicking Update & Security, clicking Windows Insider Program, and then clicking the Get Started button. You’ll then want to choose Just fixes, apps, and drivers and restart your PC, then finally check for the May 2020 Update under Windows Update.

As for what’s ahead, the next Windows 10 release following this year’s May 2020 Update is rumored to be much bigger in scope. Coming in the fall, some believe it eill include the return of Windows Sets and a redesigned look for Windows 10. Microsoft recently made changes to the Windows leadership team, which has fueled these rumors.

Editors' Recommendations