Computing

Here are some of the major features to look for in the Windows 10 20H1 update

Arif Bacchus
By

Microsoft might be two months removed from the release of the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, but anyone with a PC enrolled in the Fast Ring of the Windows Insider beta testing program can get an early preview of what’s to come in the next big version of Windows, currently code-named 20H1.

Not to be confused with the 19H2 update coming this October, the Windows 10 20H1 update is scheduled for release in spring 2020 and will bring some minor changes to the operating system. The File Explorer, virtual desktops, and some settings and security options all look and feel a bit different in 20H1. Here are some of the new features that caught our attention.

While not officially confirmed, at the top of the list of improvements in 20H1 is a new user interface for the File Explorer. According to Windows Central, 20H1 enables more rounded corners and a new search system in File Explorer. In addition, the Windows Ink Workspace also shrinks in size with this release and will bring easier access to Microsoft’s inking and collaboration services. Other design changes coming in 20H1 include a new Cortana interface that will allow you to type out conversational commands to the virtual assistant.

For users who enjoy virtual desktops, 20H1 makes it possible to rename the virtual spaces and save them for when the computer reboots. Finally, there will be tweaks to the calendar, allowing users to add events from the taskbar. There are also more ways for users to control notification options.

As for the settings changes in 20H1, Microsoft will continue to push its Windows Hello facial-recognition system as a method for secure logins. Windows users with a computer that has a compatible webcam will be able to sign in with just Windows Hello and remove all passwords from the login screen. Finally, for those who use Windows in multiple languages, it will be easier to set a default language for Windows apps and services.

In addition to the big changes above, there are some other interesting changes with 20H1. Users will be able to see disk types in the task manager, and they’ll also be able to control and limit the bandwidth used by Windows Update.

More features could be added to this list as time goes on, but unlike prior Windows 10 versions, the 20H1 release will likely not bring major overhauls. Instead, it is primarily focused on “under the hood” changes, per Windows Central.

