Microsoft has revealed that there are now over one billion devices using Windows 10 around the world. That includes over 80,000 laptop models and configurations from over 1,000 manufacturers, according to the Redmond giant.

The announcement underlines Microsoft’s desktop operating system dominance in terms of sheer numbers. Its closest rival, Apple’s MacOS, represents around 110 million devices, according to Apple analyst Neil Cybart. That suggests Windows 10 alone has ten times the market share of MacOS, putting it in a truly authoritative position.

The news comes two months after Microsoft formally ended support for Windows 7. While there have been concerns over users holding out and refusing to change to more modern versions of Windows, Microsoft will likely be pleased to have so many users running Windows 10. If you still haven’t switched up to the latest version of Windows, now’s the time to do it — our guide will take you through the upgrade process (and you can even get Windows 10 for free). Worried? You can always make Windows 10 look like Windows 7 if you really want to.

The sheer number of machines running Windows 10 runs the gamut, from high-powered desktop computers to 2-in-1 devices to foldable phones, and everything in between. Microsoft has been experimenting with the future of Windows in recent years in an attempt to tailor Windows 10 to all these devices, with varying levels of success.

Windows 10’s S Mode, for example, restricts users to apps from the Windows Store, a feature we are not particularly fond of. Windows 10X, meanwhile, has two different File Explorers, which is inconsistent at best and downright confusing at worst.

Still, the upcoming launches of the Surface Neo and Surface Duo point to exciting times ahead for the Windows faithful. With Microsoft willing to take a risk and dive into the world of foldable devices, we could see a new chapter unfold for the computing stalwart. We’re still in the early days, but the Surface Neo felt exciting and futuristic when we tried it out (although the required support for almost any kind of app could end up being its Achilles’ heel).

There’s no doubt there are a lot of unanswered questions about the future of Windows 10. But with so many devices running Microsoft’s long-lived operating system, the Redmond firm is unlikely to be too concerned.

