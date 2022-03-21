Microsoft adds message on unsupported PCs running Windows 11

With the right tweaks, it has always been possible to run Windows 11 on devices that do not meet minimum specs, but Microsoft is now taking this practice more seriously. Just a month after banner messages first appeared for select Windows Insiders running the operating system on unsupported PCs, Microsoft is now pushing bigger warning messages out to Windows Insiders regarding this matter.

Reportedly, the latest Windows Insider Beta and Release Preview builds of Windows 11 add a watermark to the desktop reading: System requirements not met, go to settings to learn more. This latest Microsoft move has been confirmed by multiple Twitter users, one of which shared the screenshot below. Microsoft didn’t confirm the rollout of the messaging in any changelogs, but Digital Trends did notice it on one of our unsupported systems.

It’s important to note that the messaging doesn’t show on top of apps, like the watermark for running an unlicensed version of Windows would. It just directs people to go to the settings app, which has a Learn more link that sends users to Microsoft’s support website for guidance on unsupported Windows 11 installs. In our case, TPM was disabled, so we end up seeing the message. But directly from within Windows, Microsoft provides no advice on how to correct this specific issue

The message is still notable. This is because even more people outside of the Windows Insider program on unsupported PCs could be seeing it soon. Based on the past, it may very well be a few more weeks or months before those beta releases of Windows 11 make it out to regular Windows 11 users. Of course, that is if Microsoft doesn’t change its mind as it did with the recent controversy over “ads” and tips in the Windows 11 File Explorer.

In the past, Microsoft has blocked Windows users from customizing certain aspects of PCs if Windows isn’t activated. There hasn’t yet been an indication if this will happen for unsupported PCs, however. Registry tweaks can also be used to remove this new watermark, though we advise against it, as it could end up harming or corrupting your PC to the point where it might need repairs.

