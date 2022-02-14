Have an unsupported PC? Windows 11 has a message for you

If you’re running Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, then you might want to keep your eyes open for a new warning in the future. That’s because Microsoft is internally testing a new message in the Windows 11 Settings app to alert you that your system doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for the new operating system.

Twitter user and Windows leaker @thebookisclosed was the first to note this, but the good news is that it doesn’t look as though the messages might get in the way as much as the “Windows isn’t activated” warning and watermark might. Per the Twitter user, Microsoft’s latest preview builds just has an alert in the Windows 11 Settings app as a small “hero” to indicate when system requirements are not met.

The alert shows up under the laptop name with a Learn More link. Clicking that link then sends you out to a Microsoft webpage that explains what happens when you install Windows 11 on devices that don’t meet minimum system requirements.

Again, this message only shows up in internal preview builds, so not everyone will be seeing it just yet, as Microsoft hasn’t rolled it out. And while it was always possible to run Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, doing so does have some risks. Microsoft doesn’t endorse it and warns of compatibility issues, as well as the fact that you won’t be entitled to receive future updates or new Windows features. This means you could be at risk for security issues like malware, spyware, and other common Windows problems.

Of course, we recently found that you might still get updates, after all, but if your system doesn’t meet the requirements for Windows 11, you might want to consider buying a new one. Or, you can try to upgrade your device’s components like the CPU or the TPM 2.0 chip just to be safe. Microsoft still has the right to stop delivering updates to your device at any time.

Windows 11 is only compatible on systems with Intel 8th-generation processors or newer processors, or AMD Ryzen 2000 series processors. This has been the main roadblock and a source of controversy for many people, along with the mandatory requirement for a TPM 2.0 chip. However, Windows 11 is still gaining steam and hit a 16.1% market share in January, per the firm AdDuplex.

Editors' Recommendations