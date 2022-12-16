 Skip to main content
Lagging in games? This Windows 11 update might fix the problem

Alan Truly
By

Microsoft has apparently resolved the gaming issues in the Windows 11 22H2 update, making it safe for anyone that hasn’t updated yet to do so now.

The gaming problems were confirmed by Microsoft two weeks into November, following ongoing complaints from Windows gamers that had noticed popular games lagging. A safeguard hold was placed, stopping automatic update alerts but not preventing manual updates.

CyberPowerPC Pre-built gaming PC on desk.

While the Windows 22H2 update began rolling out months ago, it has been a bumpy ride with several troubles plaguing early adopters. File transfer speeds were slowed by as much as 40%, and Nvidia had to step in with a compatibility fix in September.

Microsoft also placed a safeguard hold on the Windows 22H2 update in October after it was discovered that Windows Hello stopped working in some cases. It was still possible to sign in with a password so this was less of a concern than the gaming performance issue.

The latest update brings several enhancements, and it’s unfortunate that the release has been repeatedly delayed. The user interface improvements appear in various places, most notably with Start Menu folders allowing better organization.

Live captions are a big step toward controlling sound and improving accessibility. The newest version of Windows 11 adds this capability, activated by hitting the Windows key > Control key > L. You can see all of the updates in our comprehensive look at everything new in Windows 11 22H2.

To get the latest version of Windows 11, just go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If you haven’t installed Windows 11 22H2 yet, you should be given the option to download and install it.

Rumors are already beginning about Microsoft working on the next version of its operating system, presumably called Windows 12 for a 2024 release, but that means we could have another year with Windows 11. Hopefully, the most significant Windows 11 problems are behind us. The last few months have been particularly painful for gamers.

