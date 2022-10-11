 Skip to main content
Can’t get the Windows 11 22H2 update? There could be a good reason why

Alan Truly
By

If you’ve been waiting for the Windows 11 22H2 update or just noticed that one computer hasn’t been asking you to update while others have, there could be a very good reason for the delay. If you’ve been tempted to manually install the latest version by using the Update Now button or the Media Creation Tool, Microsoft recommends against it.

According to Microsoft, the Windows 11 22H2 update could interfere with signing in with Windows Hello in some circumstances. Microsoft notes that the trouble arises on devices that have Windows Hello enabled before installing the update. However, setting up Windows Hello afterward doesn’t cause any issues.

A Windows Hell welcome screen on a laptop.

If you’ve already upgraded to Windows 11, version 22H2, and are having trouble with Windows Hello, the workaround is to simply sign-in with your password. That means it isn’t a huge problem for an individual but could be a nightmare for organizations with hundreds or thousands of computers that have Windows Hello.

The safeguard hold is scheduled to be removed next week so the wait isn’t very long. You can save yourself the trouble of looking up your password, if you hold on a little longer and wait for the prompt to update. You can also open Windows Update Settings and select Check for updates. If you see the option to Download and install, it’s okay to proceed.

For those unfamiliar with Windows Hello, it’s a secure, visual login system based on biometric data, relying on an infrared facial scan, a fingerprint, or a PIN code to identify authorized users. It’s a fast and reliable system that speeds up unlocking and using your Windows PC.

