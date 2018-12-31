Digital Trends
Computing

A future Surface could have a nifty magnetic USB-C connector

Arif Bacchus
By
microsoft patents magnetic usb c connector

Microsoft has been ambivalent when it comes to adopting USB-C connectivity, but there now is a reason to believe that future versions of its Surface devices might as well have a new type of USB-C mechanism. A recent patent shows that the company is considering a magnetically activated latch on USB C ports, taking the connection to an innovative level.

microsoft patents magnetic usb c connector untitledOriginally filed on May 23, 2018, the patent for a “Magnetically activated latch mechanism” describes a method for having magnets positioned adjacent to both ends of a USB-C port. Similar to Apple’s Mag Safe technology, Microsoft envisions a plug tip with one or more magnets on the left or right sides of a given device to cooperate with a “latching feature to switch between an engaged state and a disengaged state.” That means that a special magnetic USB C cable can be held in place securely, without damage to the device if a consumer happens to trip on the cable and force it out.

Furthermore, the patent also suggests that standard USB C cables will also work with the mechanism. In its details, the patent shows several images of spring mechanisms and mentions a minimum distance of 4.0 mm for the magnets to kick in and pull the cable toward a device, instead of having the consumer force it in.

“In some implementations, the distance between the two parts before the parts are drawn together may have an upper value or upper and lower values including 4.0mm … When a standard plug or receptacle is used with one or more implementations of a receptacle of the present disclosure, the magnets on the receptacle side may not provide any input, and the “friction experience” is felt by the user,” explains the patent.

Of course, a similar type of magnetic connection system is already present onboard Microsoft’s Surface Connect port, but that is a proprietary technology. Bringing it over to USB C not only would make future Surface devices more powerful with faster connection speeds but it also easier for consumers to charge up and transfer data on the go.

This hasn’t been the first patent from Microsoft in recent months. Previous patents have suggested a redesigned Type Cover for a slimmer and lighter Surface device, as well as a reflective touch display. Of course, these type of patents don’t always end up in final products, but they offer some insight into Microsoft’s future plans and direction.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to reset your router
Acer Nitro 5 Spin review
Computing

Are AMD-powered laptops viable alternatives? We put them to the test

It’s not impossible to buy a notebook with AMD inside, even in a market that’s thoroughly dominated by Intel and Nvidia. And you can save some money, as long as you can give up some performance.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Nvidia earnings call
Computing

A new Lenovo listing all but confirms the Nvidia GTX 1160

There has been plenty of speculation recently, but with the newest leak, courtesy of a Lenovo support page listing, the GeForce GTX 1160 graphics card has now been all but confirmed.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

Lighter and thinner, the best 15-inch laptops of 2018 are still workhorses

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Apple

Get back to basics: How to disable the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro

Got Touch Bar problems? If the Mac's Touch Bar is driving you a little crazy, we can help. Here's how to disable the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro, with two different options based on what you prefer to live with.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop deals
Deals

From Acer to HP, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some after-Christmas shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to gaming on-the-go PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you, or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computers on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $4,000 premium gaming rig.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 8930 Review
Computing

Should you turn your computer off at night? We asked an expert

The question of whether you should leave your computer on all the time or shut it down while you're away from it, especially at night, has been the subject of debate for years now. We decided to ask an expert to weigh in.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Bug bounty using computer
Computing

EU to offer bug bounties for finding security flaws in open-source software

From January 2019, the EU will be launching a bug bounty program as part of their Free and Open Source Software Audit project (FOSSA), focused on security issues with open-source software.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
microsoft security intelligence report 2016 online piracy
Computing

Malware attack cripples newspapers across United States

A malware attack affected the production and distribution of the Saturday editions of several newspapers across the United States. The purpose remains unclear, but the attack allegedly came from outside the country.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

The FBI wants you to reset your router. Here's how to reboot in four easy steps

Resetting your router is a good way to get into it if you forget your password, but it can provide some security benefits too. Here's how to go about it, no matter what router you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 review
Computing

This year a laptop was made of leather -- and it wasn’t the weirdest PC we saw

Modern laptops are well-made, incredibly functional, and look great. But they’re mostly the same traditional clamshell and 2-in-1 designs, without a lot to tell them apart. But not these laptops.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Experiencing some lag on your Chrome OS tablet? A fix is on the way

Some consumers are reporting plenty of lag with Chrome OS devices when they drag down from the top of the screen to look at all their open apps in overview mode. Google has been working on a fix since the middle of November
Posted By Arif Bacchus