Digital Trends
Computing

Patent suggests type cover on Surface Pro could get lighter and thinner

Arif Bacchus
By
Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 6 doesn’t look very different from previous models, but there is now reason to believe future versions of the premium 2-in-1 just might be a bit thinner and lighter. A recent patent uncovered by the Dutch blog Windows United suggests that Microsoft is considering making the Surface slimmer by pulling off some weight changes to its Type Cover accessory.

patent suggests a redesigned surface pro in 2019 capture
A diagram from Microsoft’s patent (via WIPO Patentscope)

Originally filed on June 28, 2018, the patent describes a method for “cutting or etching” a circuit board directly into the touchpad of a keyboard. According to Windows United, this can reduce the height of the Surface Type Cover.

Microsoft’s patent obviously does not refer to that purpose directly, but the overview points to methods for addressing common problems and making a device that is both slimmer and lighter. It also points to ways for conserving space, and “not requiring additional space and additional components within a device chassis for a separate touch input device.”

“For instance, a touch interaction region of the input device is formed by cutting and/or etching a portion of the circuit board such that the touch interaction region is movable with respect to adjacent portions of the circuit board. According to one or more embodiments, an input device includes a switch such that movement of the touch interaction region actuates the switch to generate a click input event,” explains Microsoft in the patent.

If this patent holds up, this would not be the first time that Microsoft has made changes to the Type Cover. Over the past few Surface Pro generations, the optional accessory has gotten slightly larger and picked up a bigger trackpad. Microsoft also recently started using a new Alcantara material to create a more premium feel and finish for end users.

Of course, not all patents make their its way to a final product, but Microsoft has definitely been considering new technologies for the Surface. We previously saw a patent for a reflective touch display, as well as a new Surface Pen in recent months.

There is also still some hope that a much different Surface device could be coming soon. ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, a well-known Microsoft watcher, believes that a heavily redesigned Surface Pro, with USB C ports, might arrive toward the middle of next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to reset your router
Up Next

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Surface Pro 6 passes YouTuber’s bend tests, won’t snap in half like iPad Pro

In his testing, popular YouTuber Zack Nelson, better known as JerryRigEverything, finds that the Surface Pro 6 can withstand most stress tests and does not snap in half like the iPad Pro. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Asus-MG279Q
Computing

Are high refresh-rate monitors worth the price? Here's our analysis

Do you need a 120Hz or 240Hz monitor? It's a question gamers and general PC practitioners should ask themselves when making their next upgrade. It can be expensive, but to some, it's a must-have feature.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

Here’s how to easily zip and unzip files on a Chromebook

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi — and what you can do about it

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of datas for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? Learn how to send large files -- using the cloud or an FTP client -- with this simple guide.
Posted By Drew Prindle
apple offers free coding classes at its stores
Computing

Apple aims to get kids into coding with free classes at its stores worldwide

Apple is back with its free coding classes for students. They start in December at all Apple Stores, with lessons introducing Swift, the programming language used by app developers around the world, and others linked to robotics.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

The FBI wants you to reset your router. Here's how to reboot in four easy steps

Resetting your router is a good way to get into it if you forget your password, but it can provide some security benefits too. Here's how to go about it, no matter what router you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best checkpoint friendly laptop bags for travel tom bihn daylight briefcase copy
Computing

Breeze through security with the best laptop backpacks for traveling

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, the best laptop bag for traveling will get you through your gate without sacrificing style. These 10 options are designed to make air travel easy.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Les Shu
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Google Pixel Slate vs. Apple iPad Pro

The iPad Pro and the Google Pixel Slate are similar looking on the surface, but with the fresh release of the Google Pixel Slate considered, we're diving a bit deeper to compare the two devices.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Is the Google Pixel Slate just a Surface Pro 6 knockoff?

From the design, keyboards, or operating systems, there is a lot that is initially similar, but also different, between the Pixel Slate and the Surface Pro 6. We dig deeper to see if the Pixel Slate is more than just a Surface Pro 6…
Posted By Arif Bacchus