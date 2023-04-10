The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 was launched just several months ago, so it hasn’t appeared much in the laptop deals of retailers. This is why you should take advantage of a rare discount from Best Buy that has slashed $100 off the device’s original price of $1,000, bringing it down to $900. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you’ve had an eye on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for a while, this may be the sign that you’ve been waiting for to pull the trigger on the purchase.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will be able to keep up when you’re multitasking between several apps with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus the sweet spot for most users of 8GB of RAM as identified by our laptop buying guide. It’s not surprising that it runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in the laptop’s 256GB SSD that provides ample space for all of your software and files. The Surface Laptop 5 features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with vibrant colors, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours before requiring a recharge.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which was released two years ago, it’s highly recommended to go for the newest version of the device. While it retains its predecessor’s sleek and ultralight design, the Surface Laptop 5 offers improved performance with its updated components, which will allow it to boost your productivity for work or school. It also utilizes the latest technology in the form of Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E support, Dolby Vision IQ for amazing picture quality, and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

If you need to buy a new laptop, you should heavily consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, especially since you can get it with a $100 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $1,000, you’ll only have to pay $900 for this dependable device. However, you need to be quick with your purchase because it’s very likely that the offer doesn’t last long. Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 with this rare price cut while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations