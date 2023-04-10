 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a rare deal happening on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 was launched just several months ago, so it hasn’t appeared much in the laptop deals of retailers. This is why you should take advantage of a rare discount from Best Buy that has slashed $100 off the device’s original price of $1,000, bringing it down to $900. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you’ve had an eye on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for a while, this may be the sign that you’ve been waiting for to pull the trigger on the purchase.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will be able to keep up when you’re multitasking between several apps with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus the sweet spot for most users of 8GB of RAM as identified by our laptop buying guide. It’s not surprising that it runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in the laptop’s 256GB SSD that provides ample space for all of your software and files. The Surface Laptop 5 features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with vibrant colors, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours before requiring a recharge.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which was released two years ago, it’s highly recommended to go for the newest version of the device. While it retains its predecessor’s sleek and ultralight design, the Surface Laptop 5 offers improved performance with its updated components, which will allow it to boost your productivity for work or school. It also utilizes the latest technology in the form of Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E support, Dolby Vision IQ for amazing picture quality, and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

Related

If you need to buy a new laptop, you should heavily consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, especially since you can get it with a $100 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $1,000, you’ll only have to pay $900 for this dependable device. However, you need to be quick with your purchase because it’s very likely that the offer doesn’t last long. Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 with this rare price cut while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Buying a new laptop isn't cheap so you want to make sure you buy the right device for your needs, as well as your budget. While MacBook deals may appeal to some, there are also plenty of other great laptop deals too. We've picked out some of the very best laptop deals you can purchase today. These include great budget Chromebooks, high-end Windows machines, gaming laptops, and even 2-in-1 laptops. Whatever your intentions, we've got your back. Let's take a look at the best laptop deals below.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 -- $200, was $330

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a pretty basic Windows-based machine. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. That's the kind of spec you'd see on a cheap Chromebook so Windows 11 Home in S mode won't perform amazingly here. However, if you're desperate for Windows and can't afford much, it'll do the job. Its 15.6-inch HD screen gives you plenty of room to see what's going on while there's also a built-in webcam, built-in media reader, and the option to hook it up to your TV or a monitor.

Read more
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is an absolute steal
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.

Anyone waiting for great gaming laptop deals is going to be delighted to see that we've spotted the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti deal around. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop for $880 instead of $1,080. Saving $200 is a pretty awesome deal for this kind of laptop, especially with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti leading the charge. If you've been waiting for laptop deals that make you want to spend some serious cash on a sweet upgrade, read on while we tell you all about this one.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands around, you can be safe in the knowledge you're buying smart with the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. We're delighted to see what is fast becoming the minimum amount of storage for all your gaming needs, although it's a little frustrating to see only 8GB of memory. These days, the best gaming laptops really need 16GB but we're guessing concessions need to be made at this price. It'll still be able to handle many games, fortunately.

Read more
This deal is proof that 17-inch laptops are cheaper than you think
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If you prefer the utility of a larger screen on your laptop over the portability that a smaller display brings, it's highly recommended that you search for 17-inch laptops. Their size may make you think that they're beyond your budget, but fortunately, there are laptop deals that make them more affordable, like HP's $170 discount for the HP 17z Laptop. Instead of $500, you'll only have to pay $330 for the device, but you need to make the purchase as soon as possible because we're not sure how long this offer will stay online.

Why you should buy the HP 17z Laptop
You'll be working on your projects and watching streaming content with bright colors and sharp details on the HP 17z Laptop's 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution, while flicker-free technology will reduce eye strain and fatigue when you have to look at the screen for several hours. The laptop also features a lift hinge that raises it to a more natural typing angle when the screen is open, so that you'll have a more comfortable experience when you type long documents.

Read more