The ever-popular Microsoft Surface Pro has a $380 discount today

If you’ve always wanted to own a Microsoft Surface Pro, now’s the perfect time to make your purchase as the latest model, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, is on sale from Walmart with a massive $380 discount. From its original price of $1,200, it will be yours for a more affordable $820. You’re going to have to hurry in completing your transaction though — with the popularity of this line of devices, we’re not sure how much longer stocks will last and when the offer expires.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 11

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 received an impressive score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, where we described the device simply as “spectacular.” It starts with its excellent performance that’s provided by its Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Windows 11 Home is built as a Copilot+ PC, which means it will be able to maximize the capabilities of Microsoft Copilot — a powerful AI assistant that will boost your productivity — though you’ll have to also invest in one of its keyboard accessories to use it as a laptop.

With a 13-inch touchscreen, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 maintains its portability, but since it’s equipped with a 512GB SSD, you’ll have plenty of space to store important files and useful apps so you can access them wherever you go. What’s more, the device has a battery that can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, so it’s going to keep you company for the whole day.

For those who are on the hunt for Surface Pro deals, you’re in luck because the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is currently available at $380 off from Walmart. Instead of its sticker price of $1,200, you’ll only have to pay $820 for this versatile and powerful device. There’s no telling when the bargain ends though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in getting the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 for a lower price than usual. You won’t always have the chance to buy it for less than $1,000, so act fast and push forward with your purchase as soon as you can.