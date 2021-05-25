If you’ve been planning to take advantage of tablet deals, but you’re worried that you’ll miss out on the performance offered by laptop deals, then you should consider buying a 2-in-1 device from among the Surface Pro deals. You’ll experience the benefits of both tablets and laptops with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which is available from Best Buy with a $260 discount, bringing its price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 looks gorgeous with its 12.3-inch touchscreen and 2736 x 1824 resolution, for videos and images with vibrant colors and amazing clarity. The display also automatically adjusts depending on the lighting conditions of your environment. The device’s audio is no slouch either, with speakers powered by Dolby Audio technology that will let you enjoy the music from your playlists and the sound from the TV shows and movies that you’re watching.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a laptop is its Type Cover, which serves as both a keyboard and protection for the 2-in-1 device’s screen. The Type Cover also enables the Instant On feature, which lets you instantly get back to work as soon as you open it. For a more complete laptop experience, Microsoft is offering additional accessories that you can buy for the device, including the Surface Pen and the Surface Arc Mouse.

Whether you’re using it as a tablet or a laptop, you won’t be frustrated by crashes or slowdowns as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is equipped with 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 device also offers a 128GB SSD for ample storage for your essential software and files, a 1080p HD webcam that’s perfect for attending online meetings and classes, and USB-A and USB-C ports for compatibility with the accessories that you already own.

You don’t have to choose between a tablet and a laptop if you go with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, as the 2-in-1 device will let you enjoy the best of both worlds. It’s a steal with Best Buy’s offer that slashes $260 off the device’s original price of $959, lowering its price to just $699. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to life with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

