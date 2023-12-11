For years, Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices have been among the go-to purchases if you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals. If you’ve always wanted to own one, here’s an offer that you should consider — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for $600 from Best Buy, for savings of $330 on the bundle’s original price of $930. It’s not the latest model, but it’s still pretty decent by today’s standards, so we don’t expect this bargain to stay available for long. Purchase it now while you still can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a mid-cycle refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, but it’s not the latest version of the device — that’s the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. That doesn’t make the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ obsolete though, as it still provides smooth performance by today’s standards with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Its battery can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, and it offers multiple types of ports, namely USB-A, USB-C, a headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port, so you can connect all of the accessories that you need.

The Type Cover that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ unlocks its versatility, as it transforms the device from tablet to laptop. At the center of its forms is a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with the line’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio, for more vertical screen real estate compared to traditional laptops, and a resolution of 2736 x 1824. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers ample storage space for your files with a 128GB SSD, and if that’s not enough, you can sign up for cloud storage services.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover, which originally costs $930, is on sale from Best Buy with a $330 discount that pulls the bundle’s price down to just $600. There’s a lot of demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, even for older models, so there’s a chance that this bargain gets sold out quickly. If you want to get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right away. If you take too long, you’re going to miss out.

