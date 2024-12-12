The latest Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is over $700 off at Walmart

The best laptop deals are those that offer deep discounts on the latest technology. That’s what we’ve spotted right now at Walmart. Today, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro with Copilot+ for just $900. It normally costs $1,643, so you’re saving a huge $743 off the regular price. Potentially the ultimate way to discover the wonders of Copilot and AI-assisted computing, it’ll make a great gift or an excellent investment for yourself. Here is everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro

Microsoft has steadily built up a reputation as one of the best laptop brands, with the Microsoft Surface Pro being one of its biggest highlights. In our Microsoft Surface Pro review of a similar model, we appreciated the design immensely, along with its great hardware. This particular model uses the same CPU — the Snapdragon X Plus CPU — and it’s a great one for using on the move.

It also has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, so all the essentials are here. We have all the insight into what Copilot+ PCs are, and you’re going to love how much the Microsoft Surface Pro simplifies your life. You can use it to easily find documents, or anything else on your PC via the Recall function. It also has Cocreator so you can generate an interpretation of any vision you may have. During video calls, AI helps improve lighting and blur any distractions, and there are accurate subtitles in real time via automatic Live Captions.

It’s a great set of features tied into a cool design that works both as tablet or laptop. It has a 165-degree fluid kickstand. Even its 13-inch screen looks good with HDR support, plus it comes with a slim pen for easy drawing or sketching alongside a neat keyboard that can be detached as needed.

The ultimate laptop for many people, the Microsoft Surface Pro is currently down to a huge low of $900 at Walmart right now. Normally $1,643, it’s a great discount for anyone seeking a new laptop. Take a look for yourself before it ends soon.