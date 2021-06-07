If you’ve been paying attention, there are some amazing early Prime Day deals going on right now, especially on tech and consumer electronics. We’re also seeing a lot of retailers offering similar discounts to compete with what you can find at Amazon, like many of the Surface Pro deals that have been on offer from various retailers. In one of the best we’ve seen, Staples is offering $200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro X right now, dropping the total price to $800 with free shipping or in-store pickup.

The Surface Pro X features a 13-inch touchscreen display with a 3GHz SQ1 high-performance processor and 8GB of RAM. You also get a 128GB solid-state drive offering plenty of room to store documents, photos, and other media. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is thin, lightweight, and ultra-portable, but the best part is that it’s a 2-in-1 computer, especially when paired with the wireless keyboard folio. You can convert it instantly from your standard tablet to a laptop with a full-size keyboard. As our Microsoft Surface Pro X review says, “every aspect of the Surface Pro X has been modernized.”

The Surface Pro X features a bezel-less 13-inch display with a maximum and gorgeous resolution of 2880 x 1920. It’s powered by a 3GHz SQ1 processor and Microsoft’s SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU for incredible visual performance. The 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM ensures you can run a plethora of apps at once with little to no slowdown.

It has 4G LTE mobile connectivity, so you can tap into mobile broadband from anywhere. Plus, it includes Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing with wireless peripherals. A 5MP front-facing camera is great for videoconferences and live chats, while the 10MP rear camera can snap some decent shots out in the wild.

Windows 10 Home with Surface Connect support, USB-Type C, and Dolby Audio Premium with 2W built-in stereo speakers round out the features list.

Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $800, which is $200 or 20% off the full price of $1,000. That’s an incredible deal, and we have no idea how long it’s going to last. Snatch it up while you can!

