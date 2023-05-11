Microsoft Surface Pro X with Type Cover and LTE is 54% off

The Microsoft Surface Pro X, a 2-in-1 device that’s the perfect choice if you can’t decide between tablet deals and laptop deals, is on sale from Amazon’s Woot with a 54% discount that more than halves its price to $650. That’s $770 in savings on its original price of $1,420, which you wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else. While there are still several days left on the offer, you may want to be quick in completing the purchase because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Microsoft Surface Pro X promises smooth performance with its Microsoft SQ2 processor and 16GB of RAM, and you’ll enjoy working on your projects, watching streaming content, and browsing the internet on its edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen. The device comes with the Signature Keyboard Cover, which not only serves as a keyboard that enables its transformation from tablet to laptop, but also protects its display when you’re on the move. With thickness of just 7.3mm, you’ll easily be able to take the Microsoft Surface Pro X wherever you go. The 2-in-1 device also offers LTE Advanced Pro connectivity, further boosting its portability.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro X versus Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comparison, we highlight the advanced display and updated components of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. However, the Microsoft Surface Pro X may offer enough speed for those who are on a tighter budget, and it’s a better choice for those who prefer a slimmer device. You shouldn’t confuse the Microsoft Surface Pro X with the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, which is rumored to be on the way, but the previous-generation device remains a worthwhile purchase for its versatility and performance.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X with Type Cover and LTE connectivity is a huge steal at its discounted price of $650 from Amazon’s Woot, for savings of $770 on the 2-in-1 device’s sticker price of $1,420. The offer won’t expire until several days from now, but since there’s a chance that stocks run out before then, you shouldn’t wait for the last minute before you proceed with buying the Microsoft Surface Pro X. To make sure that you don’t miss out on the 54% price cut, you’ll need to purchase it within the day.

Editors' Recommendations