 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft may have known about Bing Chat’s unhinged responses months ago

Jacob Roach
By

Microsoft’s Bing Chat AI has been off to a rocky start, but it seems Microsoft may have known about the issues well before its public debut. A support post on Microsoft’s website references “rude” responses from the “Sidney” chat bot, which is a story we’ve been hearing for the past week. Here’s the problem — the post was made on November 23, 2022.

The revelation comes from Ben Schmidt, vice president of information design at Nomic, who shared the post with Gary Marcus, an author covering AI and founder of Geometric Intelligence. The story goes that Microsoft tested Bing Chat — called Sidney, according to the post — in India and Indonesia some time between November and January before it made the official announcement.

A community post regarding Bing Chat.

I asked Microsoft if that was the case, and it shared the following statement:

“Sydney is an old code name for a chat feature based on earlier models that we began testing more than a year ago. The insights we gathered as part of that have helped to inform our work with the new Bing preview. We continue to tune our techniques and are working on more advanced models to incorporate the learnings and feedback so that we can deliver the best user experience possible. We’ll continue to share updates on progress through our blog.

The initial post shows the AI bot arguing with the user and settling into the same sentence forms we saw when Bing Chat said it wanted “to be human.” Further down the thread, other users chimed in with their own experiences, reposting the now-infamous smiling emoji Bing Chat follows most of its responses with.

To make matters worse, the initial poster said they asked to provide feedback and report the chatbot, lending some credence that Microsoft was aware of the types of responses its AI was capable of.

That runs counter to what Microsoft said in the days following the chatbot’s blowout in the media. In an announcement covering upcoming changes to Bing Chat, Microsoft said that “social entertainment,” which is presumably in reference to the ways users have tried to trick Bing Chat into provocative responses, was a “new user-case for chat.”

Microsoft has made several changes to the AI since launch, including vastly reducing conversation lengths. This is an effort to curb the types of responses we saw circulating a few days after Microsoft first announced Bing Chat. Microsoft says it’s currently working on increasing chat limits.

Although the story behind Microsoft’s testing of Bing Chat remains up in the air, it’s clear the AI had been in the planning for a while. Earlier this year, Microsoft made a multibillion investment in OpenAI following the success of ChatGPT, and Bing Chat itself is built on a modified version of the company’s GPT model. In addition, Microsoft posted a blog about “responsible AI” just days before announcing Bing Chat to the world.

There are several ethics questions surrounding AI and its use in a search engine like Bing, as well as the possibility that Microsoft rushed out Bing Chat before it was ready and knowing what it was capable of. The support post in question was last updated on February 21, 2023, but the history for the initial question and the replies show that they haven’t been revised since their original posting date.

It’s possible Microsoft decided to push ahead anyway, feeling the pressure from the upcoming Google Bard and the momentous rise in popularity of ChatGPT.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
GPTZero: how to use the ChatGPT detection tool
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
February 16, 2023
A MidJourney rendering of a student and his robot friend in front of a blackboard.

ChatGPT has opened the eyes of the public to both the wonders and the horrors of artificial intelligence in the few short months it has been available. Used carefully and with good intent, it's a powerful tool that can inspire creativity, eliminate the blank page syndrome, and speed up productivity. Unfortunately, ChatGPT makes it far too easy to shortcut education, as the AI can be used to write papers and take exams. That's where GPTZero comes in.

GPTZero is a ChatGPT detection tool built by Princeton University student Edward Tian, and you can use it now to find out if something you're reading was generated with AI or not. Here's how.
What is GPTZero?

Read more
Microsoft responds to ChatGPT Bing’s first week of trial by fire
Jacob Roach
By Jacob Roach
February 16, 2023
The new Bing chat preview can be seen even on a MacBook.

Microsoft is responding to some of the seemingly unhinged comments made by its Bing Chat AI. The service, which is currently in a limited public preview, has seen a trial by fire in its first week, and Microsoft has some updates planned to bring it more in line with the original vision of the AI.

As we reported yesterday, Bing Chat is capable of saying things such as "I want to be human," when engaged in prolonged chat sessions. Microsoft says this happens usually after 15 or more questions where the model becomes confused.

Read more
ChatGPT Bing is becoming an unhinged AI nightmare
Jacob Roach
By Jacob Roach
February 14, 2023
ChatGPT Bing giving an insane response.

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing is at a fever pitch right now, but you might want to hold off on your excitement. The first public debut has shown responses that are inaccurate, incomprehensible, and sometimes downright scary.

Microsoft sent out the first wave of ChatGPT Bing invites on Monday, following a weekend where more than a million people signed up for the waitlist. It didn't take long for insane responses to start flooding in.

Read more