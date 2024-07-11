 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The new AI tool that was deemed ‘too dangerous’ to release

By

Back in 2019, OpenAI refused to release its full research into the development of GPT2 over fears that it was “too dangerous” to release publicly. On Thursday, OpenAI’s biggest financial backer, Microsoft, made a similar pronouncement about its new VALL-E 2 voice synthesizer AI.

The VALL-E 2 system is a zero-shot text-to-speech synthesis (TTS) AI, meaning that it can recreate hyper-realistic speech based on just a few seconds of sample audio. Per the research team, VALL-E 2 “surpasses previous systems in speech robustness, naturalness, and speaker similarity. It is the first of its kind to reach human parity on these benchmarks.”

Recommended Videos

The system reportedly can even handle sentences that are difficult to pronounce because of their structural complexity or repetitive phrasing, such as tongue twisters.

There are a host of potential beneficial uses for such a system, like enabling people suffering from aphasia or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) to speak again, albeit through a computer, as well as use in education, entertainment, journalism, chatbots and translation, or as accessibility features and “interactive voice response systems,” like Siri. However, the team also recognizes numerous opportunities for the public to misuse its technology, “such as spoofing voice identification or impersonating a specific speaker.”

As such the AI will only be available for research purposes. “Currently, we have no plans to incorporate VALL-E 2 into a product or expand access to the public,” the team wrote. ” If you suspect that VALL-E 2 is being used in a manner that is abusive or illegal or infringes on your rights or the rights of other people, you can report it at the Report Abuse Portal.”

Microsoft is hardly alone in its efforts to train computers to speak as humans do. Google’s Chirp, ElevenLabs’ Iconic Voices, and Voicebox from Meta all aim to perform similar functions.

However, such systems have come under ethical scrutiny as they have repeatedly been used to scam unsuspecting victims by emulating the voice of a loved one or a well-known celebrity. And unlike generated images, there’s currently no way to effectively “watermark” AI generated audio.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
Google’s new AI generates audio soundtracks from pixels
An AI generated wolf howling

Deep Mind showed off the latest results from its generative AI video-to-audio research on Tuesday. It's a novel system that combines what it sees on-screen with the user's written prompt to create synced audio soundscapes for a given video clip.

The V2A AI can be paired with vide -generation models like Veo, Deep Mind's generative audio team wrote in a blog post, and can create soundtracks, sound effects, and even dialogue for the on-screen action. What's more, Deep Mind claims that its new system can generate "an unlimited number of soundtracks for any video input" by tuning the model with positive and negative prompts that encourage or discourage the use of a particular sound, respectively.

Read more
Adobe’s Firefly AI is getting competition at the worst time
an AI generated images of what they're calling a cheetah but which is clearly more along the lines of a leopard.

For a hot second there, Adobe enjoyed a unique niche within the generative AI industry thanks to its Firefly AI and Stock image hosting platform, which was trained on the company's proprietary and "commercially safe" dataset of licensed images. Now, Getty Images is getting in on the game and launching a rival model. On Thursday, PicsArt, the AI-powered online image and video-editing service, announced that it will be partnering with Getty to build and train a generative AI based on Getty's exclusive library of photo and video content.

“This partnership connects Getty Images’ vast creative library with the next generation of marketers and creators, empowering them with high-quality content for use directly within the PicsArt platform," Grant Farhall, chief product officer at Getty Images, said in a statement released Thursday. "It allows creators to bring their visions to life while maintaining the highest standards of commercial safety.”

Read more
Best 14-inch laptops for 2024: tested and reviewed
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

The 14-inch laptop offers a small — but noticeable — screen size upgrade over even the best 13-inch laptops, making them better choices for entertainment, gaming, or professional design while still being slim and portable enough to carry anywhere with you.

If this seems like a good fit for your busy life, we have the best 14-inch laptops you should check out, beginning with an excellent all-rounder, the Apple MacBook Pro 14. The new machine has some of the best performance and battery life around, along with an excellent display. We also have picks for gaming, extra power, and affordability, so there should be something for everyone.

Read more