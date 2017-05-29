MSI’s updated gaming laptop line-up will let you enter virtual reality from anywhere

Why it matters to you Virtual reality gaming keeps getting better, with new machines like MSI's latest seriously upping performance and design.

Computex 2017 is in full swing, and as usual, manufacturers are taking advantage of the spotlight to introduce new systems and technologies. This time around MSI is grabbing the limelight, with the introduction of a few new gaming laptops.

The new machines are aimed at leveraging the newest technologies, and they are aimed at meeting today’s most important gaming requirements, such as achieving high sustained frame rates and supporting virtual reality (VR) gaming.

First up is the top-tier GT75VR, which sports a mechanical keyboard with customizable per-key RBG lighting and diamond-shaped palm rest. The GT75VR utilizes the high-end Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU, and GPU options include the GeForce GTX 1080, GTX 1070 SLI, and GTX 1070. The display offers some advanced specifications including MSI True Color Technology 2.0 and 120Hz display for HDR color and video editing. Nahimic VR support is on-hand, and things are kept cool via MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan technology.

Next up are the GS63VR and GS73VR, two notebooks aimed at providing VR gaming in a variety of form factors. The 15.6-inch GS63VR boasts 17.7mm thickness and weighs a moderate 4.19 pounds, while packing in the “world’s fastest” 120Hz display, with a 3-millisecond response time. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR). The GS63VR uses MSI’s Cooler Boost Trinity technology with five heatpipes and enhanced Whirlwind Blade fans to make heat dissipation quiet and efficient. The SteelSeries keyboard offers up Engine 3 customization support while the ESS SABRE HiFi technology support 24bit/192KHz hi-resolution audio.

The GS73VR offers a 17-inch display in a relatively slim brushed-finished chassis constructed of a high-density aluminum alloy. The machine also sports a SteelSeries mechanical keyboard with Engine 3 software support and ESS SABRE audio and also includes Nahimic 2 Audio Enhancer support and MSI’s True Color technology.

Finally, the GE63VR and GE73VR Raider machines offer unique designs inspired by exotic sports cars. The 15-inch GE63VR Raider and 17-inch GE73VR Raider both utilize Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Gpus, and offer 120Hz displays with fast 3ms response times and HDR support. Customizable per-key RGB lighting, Cooler Boost 5 technology, and Dynaudio Giant Speakers are also on tap.

As with many of the new systems introduced at Computex 2017, MSI has not released pricing and information yet on any of their new gaming notebooks.