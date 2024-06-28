 Skip to main content
Walmart is selling this curved gaming monitor for only $200 today

MSI Optix G32C4W
MSI

If you just built a gaming PC from scratch or are about to, then you’re probably in the market for a solid gaming monitor, and while there are a ton of options out there, you may want to consider this one from MSI. While you may be more familiar with MSI as a company that makes laptops, motherboards, and GPU variants, it also makes a lot of solid monitors as well, such as the MSI Optix G32C4W. It’s a 31.5-inch monitor that usually goes for $249, but is currently discounted at Walmart to $199, so it’s well worth considering if you want something that’s large but budget-friendly.

Why you should buy the 31.5-inch MSI Optix G32C4W gaming monitor

The first thing we should get out of the way is that this is an FHD monitor, which is actually pretty rare to see at this size, mostly because pixel density starts to become noticeable at that size. That said, if you’re not right up close to your monitor, that’s not necessarily a big issue, and the MSI Optix has a lot of other stuff to offer. For example, it can still hit an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, and since it does run at a lower resolution, you can more easily hit that with a lower-to-mid-range GPU like the RTX 4070.

Besides that, it comes with AMD Freesync, which helps avoid things like ghosting or screen tearing, which is a big problem if you’re playing something competitive where people often push high frame rates. It’s also worth noting that it’s a curved monitor, so it gives you a lot more immersion for gaming compared to a traditional flat panel; plus, it has a 178-degree viewing angle, which is pretty impressive for a curved monitor. As for image quality, the MSI Optix can cover 94.7% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, so color reproduction is excellent.

If you’re looking for a solid mid-range FHD monitor that’s also quite big, then the MSI Optix G32C4W is really the way to go, especially with the $50 discount from Walmart that knocks the price down to $199. That said, if you’d still like to check out a few other options, these other monitor deals might be worth taking a look at.

