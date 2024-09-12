 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This MSI gaming laptop with RTX 4060 just dropped below $1,000

By
The MSI GF63 gaming laptop against a white background.
MSI

Gamers with a maximum budget of $1,000 can still get a powerful device from today’s gaming laptop deals, as there are amazing offers like Target’s $201 discount for the MSI Thin GF63. From its sticker price of $1,200, it’s down to just $999, which is a reasonable price for a machine that’s powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested in this gaming laptop though, as we’re not sure how long the stocks that are up for sale will last.

Why you should buy the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop

The MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop is ready to play the best PC games with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is paired with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. It’s not going to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming laptops, but the MSI Thin GF63 will be more than enough for most gamers.

The 15.6-inch screen of the MSI Thin GF63 offers Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and true to its name, the device is sleek and lightweight so it won’t be a hassle to bring with you for gaming on the go. It ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will provide enough storage space to install multiple AAA titles, and it supports up to two extra displays with USB-C and HDMI for gamers who prefer multi-monitor setups.

With a budget of $1,000, gamers shouldn’t settle for laptop deals on devices that aren’t designed for playing video games. You should set your sights on something like the MSI Thin GF63, which is currently $201 off from Target for a discounted price of $999 from $1,200 originally. There’s a chance that it’s back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow though, so if you think the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop is perfect for your needs, then don’t hesitate and push forward with your transaction to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This Samsung gaming monitor is usually $1,100 — today it’s $450
The front view of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor.

When shopping for gaming PC deals, you shouldn't forget to set aside some cash for a decent display -- you wouldn't want to be stuck with an old screen with your upgraded machine. Fortunately, there are monitor deals for gamers, such as Samsung's offer for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. As part of the Samsung Discover event, the 4K curved gaming monitor is down to just $450 from its original price of $1,100, for massive savings of $650. This bargain is only available today, so if you're interested, don't waste any more time and buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor
Samsung's Odyssey line is a fixture on our list of the best gaming monitors, which should give you an idea of what to expect from the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. Its size is at the top end of our computer monitor buying guide's recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be able to fully enjoy the graphics of the best PC games. The 1000R curved design of the screen will not only immerse you in what you're playing as your peripheral vision will be filled, but it also makes looking at the screen more comfortable as it matches the arc of your eyes.

Read more
The Dell G16 gaming laptop just dropped under $1,000
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.

We’re always excited to see gaming laptop deals dip below $1,000, as that’s the sweet spot between affordability and performance. Right now, Dell has cut the price of the Dell G16 gaming laptop so that it’s down to $950 from $1,250. The $300 discount is sizeable for a popular model like this. If it sounds tempting so far, read on while we take you through all it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and its subsidiary, Alienware, is one of the best gaming laptop brands. Combined, that means you’re in good hands with the Dell G16.

Read more
Lenovo ThinkPad deals: Save over $1,000 on the classic laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Lenovo has really become massive in the past few years, easily rivaling the likes of Dell for being one of the best laptop brands out there. A large part of that is the absolutely massive selection of laptops that Lenovo has to offer, from the ultra-budget to the high-end gaming laptop. That said, if you're looking for something for work or school, then the ThinkPad lineup from Lenovo features some of the best laptops on the market in that segment, so they're an excellent option with budget-oriented to high-end options. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite ThinkPad laptop deals for you below, although you should also probably check out these Lenovo laptop deals for some extra options, too.
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) — $608, was $640

Another budget-friendly ThinkPad option is the E14. It has some good mid-level specs like an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. But it’s also focused on practicality, as it has a slim design and weight just over three pounds. It’s mean to be tucked into a backpack or a briefcase, and it has Thunderbolt connectivity for connecting monitors and external hard drives.

Read more