This MSI gaming laptop with RTX 4060 just dropped below $1,000

Gamers with a maximum budget of $1,000 can still get a powerful device from today’s gaming laptop deals, as there are amazing offers like Target’s $201 discount for the MSI Thin GF63. From its sticker price of $1,200, it’s down to just $999, which is a reasonable price for a machine that’s powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested in this gaming laptop though, as we’re not sure how long the stocks that are up for sale will last.

Why you should buy the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop

The MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop is ready to play the best PC games with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is paired with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. It’s not going to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming laptops, but the MSI Thin GF63 will be more than enough for most gamers.

The 15.6-inch screen of the MSI Thin GF63 offers Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and true to its name, the device is sleek and lightweight so it won’t be a hassle to bring with you for gaming on the go. It ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will provide enough storage space to install multiple AAA titles, and it supports up to two extra displays with USB-C and HDMI for gamers who prefer multi-monitor setups.

With a budget of $1,000, gamers shouldn’t settle for laptop deals on devices that aren’t designed for playing video games. You should set your sights on something like the MSI Thin GF63, which is currently $201 off from Target for a discounted price of $999 from $1,200 originally. There’s a chance that it’s back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow though, so if you think the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop is perfect for your needs, then don’t hesitate and push forward with your transaction to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual.