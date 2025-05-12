 Skip to main content
MSI’s powerful Steam Deck rival gets a global release and higher price tag

By
MSI Claw 8 connected to a monitor
MSI

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest model first launched in April before being removed from MSI’s website, but has now returned with a dedicated product listing and a July 15 release date for the United States. This powerful handheld leaves the Steam Deck in the dust in most regards, but has been notably hard to purchase due to high demand and a limited initial production run.

The latest run of the Polar Tempest Edition comes with 2TB of storage and is priced at $999, versus the original Sandstorm model with 1TB of storage and an $899 price tag. In addition to a US release, fans have spotted listings in Germany, which suggest Europe will also get another release this summer. The only other difference is the white front panels (hence the Polar moniker).

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest sports an 8-inch IPS display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It’s powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 and has a whopping 32GB of RAM alongside an 80 Wh battery. Interestingly, it utilizes an Intel Arc GPU rather than the more common AMD or Nvidia GPUs found in most other handhelds.

Someone playing the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest model.
MSI

If you’re used to playing a Steam Deck, your wrists will get a workout. The MSI Claw 8 is 795 grams compared to the 669 grams of the Steam Deck; that’s roughly 1.75 pounds in total, despite being thinner. Most of that added weight likely comes from the battery, given that it’s roughly twice the capacity of the Steam Deck.

The original MSI Claw didn’t review well and was largely overlooked in the market due to its poor performance. The Claw 8 AI+ corrected many of the mistakes from the first generation and offers a smooth gaming experience, even when playing games that can be truly demanding. This latest model provides fans a chance to get their hands on one with a fresh look and double the storage.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…

A Redditor ‘didn’t know’ about the Steam Deck, so they built their own
The homemade Ryzen Deck sitting on a desk.

It's hard to imagine that anyone interested in portable gaming hasn't heard of the Steam Deck, but one Redditor says they "didn't know" it existed. And because of that, they decided to build their own.

The 3D-printed contraption comes from Raven0606, who shared images of the completed handheld on the r/SBCGaming subreddit, which is dedicated to handheld emulators. The build took nine months to complete, and Raven0606 dubbed it the Ryzen Deck in honor of the Steam Deck (they found out about Valve's handheld halfway through the build process).

Read more
The Steam Deck OLED needs burn-in protection
The Steam Deck OLED sitting in a case.

The Steam Deck OLED is starting to show burn-in issues.

YouTuber Wulff Den released a report on the Steam Deck OLED, showing it suffered from OLED burn-in after 1,500 hours of screen time. This isn't the first time we've seen a torture test on the Steam Deck OLED, but Wulff Den's experiment is particularly potent. The YouTuber was among the only people to put the Nintendo Switch OLED to the test on the burn-in front, and the consistent updates over the course of two years remain some of the most-viewed videos on the channel.

Read more
I turned my Steam Deck into the ultimate cross-platform gaming machine
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on the Steam Deck.

I've been playing a lot of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which, as a self-proclaimed PC gaming snob, would have presented a problem for me in the past. After all, a console exclusive like Rebirth just doesn't fit into my typical pattern of gaming, which oscillates between desktop at home and Steam Deck on the go.

But I've found a solution, opening up the world of third-party apps and breaking the mold for the Steam Deck. It's allowed me to game far beyond my Steam library, revealing the immense versatility that is latent in the Steam Deck's design.
Streaming your PS5

Read more